Village elders set for monthly pay after years of voluntary service

PS Raymond Omollo told lawmakers that discussions on recognising village elders began nearly a decade ago.

For decades, village elders across Kenya have quietly served as the link between local communities and the government, helping chiefs resolve disputes, identify security threats, settle family conflicts and mobilise residents during public programmes, all without formal pay.

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That may soon change.

The government has proposed a monthly stipend of Sh3,000 for village elders in what officials describe as the first serious attempt to formally recognise their contribution to grassroots administration and security.

The proposal was presented Wednesday by Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo while appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security during scrutiny of the 2026/2027 budget estimates.

According to Dr. Omollo, about 110,000 village elders across the country are expected to benefit if Parliament approves the plan.

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Recognition after years of service

Village elders have historically worked closely with chiefs and assistant chiefs, often acting as the first point of contact in villages during disputes, emergencies and government operations.

Despite their central role in local administration, many have served voluntarily for years, relying only on community respect and occasional facilitation during official assignments.

Dr. Omollo told lawmakers that discussions on recognising village elders began nearly a decade ago.

“The conversation about village elders began in 2016 and the House actually gave directions to the ministry. It has taken almost 10 years to get us here,” he said.

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Interior PS Dr Raymond Omollo

He added that the Ministry of Interior had already developed a policy framework and criteria for identifying genuine village elders following consultations and public participation exercises.

How the plan will work

Under the proposal, each registered village elder would receive Sh3,000 monthly starting in the next financial year.

The Interior Ministry said the funds already set aside in the budget estimates would be sufficient to sustain the programme for almost the entire year.

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However, not every elder will automatically qualify.

The government said elders already benefiting from other state support programmes, including the elderly social safety net scheme or community health promoter initiatives, would not be eligible for the stipend.

Officials say the move is aimed at avoiding duplication of government payments.

MPs Push for Higher Pay

While lawmakers welcomed the proposal, several members of the committee argued that the amount proposed was too low considering the responsibilities village elders handle within communities.

Committee chairperson and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo said the stipend should ideally match what community health promoters receive.

“We had nothing before, but maybe we should have put them at par with the community health promoters,” he said.

Teso North MP Oku Kaunya also backed calls for an increase, suggesting Sh5,000 would be more reasonable if village elders are formally anchored within the National Administration system.

“I hope they are anchored within the National Administration structure. If that is the case, then I would support the idea that they need to have an enhanced amount to Sh5,000,” said Kaunya.

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Lawmakers noted that increasing the stipend to Sh5,000 would significantly push up the annual budget to between Sh5.5 billion and Sh6 billion.

Still, the committee maintained that the discussion could continue with the Budget Committee and the National Treasury.

Giriama elders

In many parts of the country, village elders are often the first people contacted when insecurity, domestic disputes or local conflicts emerge.