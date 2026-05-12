Film producers Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki raise alarm over piracy after Kalasha Triumph

Bresson said many of the nominated productions at the Kalasha Awards have already been widely distributed through illegal channels,

Kenya’s creative industry is once again putting piracy in the spotlight, with leading filmmakers calling for tougher enforcement of intellectual property laws following the latest Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.

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The concern was raised by award-winning producers Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki of Insignia Productions after their crime drama 'Kash Money' emerged as one of the biggest winners at the ceremony, securing multiple accolades including Best TV Drama and Best Director.

While celebrating the success of their production, the duo warned that piracy continues to undermine the financial stability of the sector, even as local content gains recognition on major platforms such as Netflix and Showmax.

Bresson said many of the nominated productions at the Kalasha Awards have already been widely distributed through illegal channels, limiting returns for creators and discouraging further investment.

He noted that although Kenyan audiences are increasingly consuming local content, a significant portion of that viewership is happening through unauthorized platforms, weakening subscription-based revenue models that sustain production.

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Kahaki echoed the concerns, thanking her team and partners while stressing that 'Kash Money' was a product of years of effort by cast and crew.

Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki

She said the success of the show should translate into fair returns for everyone involved, but piracy continues to disrupt that balance.

The remarks come amid growing calls from industry stakeholders for stronger enforcement of intellectual property laws.

Creatives argue that without stricter action against illegal distribution, Kenya risks slowing down the progress it has made in building a competitive film and television industry.

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Their comments also align with recent national discussions on protecting creative work, with increased pressure on authorities to close gaps that allow pirated content to circulate freely online and through informal networks.

Awards clinched by Insignia Productions