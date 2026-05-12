Advertisement

Film producers Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki raise alarm over piracy after Kalasha Triumph

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 14:43 - 12 May 2026
Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki
Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki
Bresson said many of the nominated productions at the Kalasha Awards have already been widely distributed through illegal channels,
Advertisement

Kenya’s creative industry is once again putting piracy in the spotlight, with leading filmmakers calling for tougher enforcement of intellectual property laws following the latest Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.

Advertisement

The concern was raised by award-winning producers Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki of Insignia Productions after their crime drama 'Kash Money' emerged as one of the biggest winners at the ceremony, securing multiple accolades including Best TV Drama and Best Director.

While celebrating the success of their production, the duo warned that piracy continues to undermine the financial stability of the sector, even as local content gains recognition on major platforms such as Netflix and Showmax.

Bresson said many of the nominated productions at the Kalasha Awards have already been widely distributed through illegal channels, limiting returns for creators and discouraging further investment.

He noted that although Kenyan audiences are increasingly consuming local content, a significant portion of that viewership is happening through unauthorized platforms, weakening subscription-based revenue models that sustain production.

Advertisement

Kahaki echoed the concerns, thanking her team and partners while stressing that 'Kash Money' was a product of years of effort by cast and crew.

Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki
Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki

She said the success of the show should translate into fair returns for everyone involved, but piracy continues to disrupt that balance.

The remarks come amid growing calls from industry stakeholders for stronger enforcement of intellectual property laws.

Creatives argue that without stricter action against illegal distribution, Kenya risks slowing down the progress it has made in building a competitive film and television industry.

Advertisement

Their comments also align with recent national discussions on protecting creative work, with increased pressure on authorities to close gaps that allow pirated content to circulate freely online and through informal networks.

Awards clinched by Insignia Productions
Awards clinched by Insignia Productions

As the industry celebrates its growing recognition, producers say the real test will be whether Kenya can protect its creators enough to sustain long-term investment and growth.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki
Entertainment
12.05.2026
Film producers Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki raise alarm over piracy after Kalasha Triumph
An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office
News
12.05.2026
What NTSA’s digital Logbook means for second-hand car buyers
The Dongfeng Mengshi CSK-181millitary armoured vehicle
News
11.05.2026
Why this armoured vehicle turned heads in Nairobi during the Africa Forward Summit
Mwanahamisi Hamadi
Entertainment
11.05.2026
Mwanahamisi Hamadi’s political that move could shake up Likoni MP race
President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron in State House Nairobi
News
11.05.2026
From rail to wind power, the multi-billion Kenya-France deals signed in Nairobi
An image of a sample title deed
News
10.05.2026
When can a government-issued title deed be revoked in Kenya?