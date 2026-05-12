What NTSA’s digital Logbook means for second-hand car buyers

An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office

An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office

One of the biggest concerns for second-hand car buyers has always been confirming whether a seller is the legitimate owner of a vehicle.

The National Transport and Safety Authority is set to roll out a new electronic logbook system that could significantly change how Kenyans buy and sell second-hand vehicles.

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For years, motorists purchasing used cars have faced risks ranging from fake logbooks and fraudulent ownership claims to delayed transfer processes and lost documents.

In some cases, buyers only discover problems after making payments or attempting to transfer ownership.

The new e-logbook system aims to address many of those concerns by introducing instant digital verification, real-time ownership updates and enhanced security features designed to reduce fraud in the motor vehicle market.

As Kenya’s second-hand vehicle market continues to grow, the digital transition could make buying a used car safer, quicker and more transparent for thousands of motorists.

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Instant verification for buyers

One of the biggest concerns for second-hand car buyers has always been confirming whether a seller is the legitimate owner of a vehicle.

Previously, buyers relied heavily on physical logbooks, which could be forged or altered. Fraudsters often exploited delays in ownership updates and weaknesses in manual verification processes.

Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre

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Under the new system, vehicle ownership details will be accessible instantly through the NTSA TIMS portal and mobile app.

The e-logbook will be issued digitally immediately after registration or transfer, eliminating the waiting periods that previously created opportunities for fraud.

Real-time updates also mean ownership changes will reflect immediately in the system, allowing buyers to verify details before completing transactions.

The move is expected to improve confidence among buyers, especially those purchasing vehicles directly from private sellers.

QR code verification could reduce fraud

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One of the standout features of the e-logbook is its QR code verification system.

The digital document will include a scannable QR code that buyers, banks and insurance firms can use to confirm authenticity instantly.

Instead of relying solely on printed paperwork, users will be able to verify ownership details directly through NTSA systems.

The feature could help curb cases involving fake logbooks and disputed ownership documents that have affected Kenya’s used car market for years.

The authority also says the e-logbook will include tamper-proof digital encryption, making it harder for criminals to manipulate or forge ownership records.

Cars in a lot

Faster ownership transfers

The digital system is also expected to simplify the vehicle transfer process.

Traditionally, transfers involved physical paperwork, manual stamping and visits to NTSA offices, with some motorists waiting days or weeks for updated documents.

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With the e-logbook, ownership transfers will now be completed online, with records updating instantly once approvals are made.

For buyers, this could reduce uncertainty after purchasing a vehicle and provide faster confirmation of legal ownership.

Secure cloud storage

Another key advantage is the elimination of worries surrounding lost logbooks.

A NTSA vehicle

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Physical logbooks have often been misplaced, damaged or stolen, forcing motorists into lengthy replacement procedures.