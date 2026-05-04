Kalasha Awards 2026 winners and the films that stole the night

This edition also stood out for its political undertone. For the first time, a sitting President attended as Guest of Honour.

The 2026 Kalasha Awards felt less like a routine ceremony and more like a snapshot of where Kenyan storytelling is right now.

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Held on May 2 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, the gala pulled together films and shows that didn’t play it safe, and that’s probably what made this year stand out.

At the center of it all was Nawi, a coming-of-age story set in Turkana. It follows a young girl pushing back against the limits placed on her, especially early marriage.

It’s not a new theme, but the way it’s told feels grounded and specific. That paid off. The film took Best Feature Film, while Michelle Lemuya picked up Best Lead Actress.

It also won the People’s Choice Award, which says something about how it connected beyond critics.

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Then there’s Sukari. If Nawi is about breaking free, Sukari leans into the tension inside marriage, especially around intimacy, a topic most local films avoid or water down. Instead of playing it safe, it goes straight at it.

President William Ruto during the Kalasha Awards

That risk worked. Juma Mdoe won Best Lead Actor, and the film picked up awards for directing and screenplay through Omar Hamza and June Wairegi. It’s one of those films that might divide audiences, but it’s hard to ignore.

On the documentary side, The People Shall carried a different kind of weight. It looks back at the 2024 Finance Bill protests and the people affected by them.

Timing matters here. It’s still recent, still sensitive, and putting it on a platform like Kalasha is a statement on its own. The film won Best Documentary and Best Editing, both credited to Mark Maina.

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TV had its own clear winner. Kash Money, a Netflix-backed production by Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki, dominated the category.

It picked up Best TV Drama along with multiple acting and directing awards. Bresson summed it up in a simple way, calling it a “we came to collect” moment. That confidence showed in the results.

But the awards weren’t just about winners. This edition also stood out for its political undertone. For the first time, a sitting President attended as Guest of Honour.

Creatives on stage during the Kalasha Awards