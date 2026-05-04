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Kalasha Awards 2026 winners and the films that stole the night

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 13:32 - 04 May 2026
Shiksha Arora receiving her Kalasha award presented by President William Ruto
Shiksha Arora receiving her Kalasha award presented by President William Ruto
This edition also stood out for its political undertone. For the first time, a sitting President attended as Guest of Honour.
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The 2026 Kalasha Awards felt less like a routine ceremony and more like a snapshot of where Kenyan storytelling is right now.

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Held on May 2 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, the gala pulled together films and shows that didn’t play it safe, and that’s probably what made this year stand out.

At the center of it all was Nawi, a coming-of-age story set in Turkana. It follows a young girl pushing back against the limits placed on her, especially early marriage.

It’s not a new theme, but the way it’s told feels grounded and specific. That paid off. The film took Best Feature Film, while Michelle Lemuya picked up Best Lead Actress.

It also won the People’s Choice Award, which says something about how it connected beyond critics.

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Then there’s Sukari. If Nawi is about breaking free, Sukari leans into the tension inside marriage, especially around intimacy, a topic most local films avoid or water down. Instead of playing it safe, it goes straight at it.

President William Ruto during the Kalasha Awards

That risk worked. Juma Mdoe won Best Lead Actor, and the film picked up awards for directing and screenplay through Omar Hamza and June Wairegi. It’s one of those films that might divide audiences, but it’s hard to ignore.

On the documentary side, The People Shall carried a different kind of weight. It looks back at the 2024 Finance Bill protests and the people affected by them.

Timing matters here. It’s still recent, still sensitive, and putting it on a platform like Kalasha is a statement on its own. The film won Best Documentary and Best Editing, both credited to Mark Maina.

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TV had its own clear winner. Kash Money, a Netflix-backed production by Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki, dominated the category.

It picked up Best TV Drama along with multiple acting and directing awards. Bresson summed it up in a simple way, calling it a “we came to collect” moment. That confidence showed in the results.

But the awards weren’t just about winners. This edition also stood out for its political undertone. For the first time, a sitting President attended as Guest of Honour.

Creatives on stage during the Kalasha Awards

Full list of Kalasha Awards 2026 winners

  • Best Feature Film – Nawi (Brizan Were, Lydia Wrensch, Caroline Heim)

  • Best Lead Actress in a Film – Michelle Lemuya (Nawi)

  • Best Lead Actor in a Film – Juma Mdoe (Sukari)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Ivy Collette (Owadwa)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Film – Jave Samson (Sukari)

  • Best Director – Omar Hamza (Sukari)

  • Best Original Screenplay – Sukari (June Wairegi, Omar Hamza)

  • Jury Award – Memory Of Princess Mumbi (Damien Hauser)

  • Best Cinematographer – The Dog (Andrew Mungai, Baker Karim)

  • Best Sound Designer – Sarah (Eric Musyoka)

  • Best Editor – The People Shall (Mark Maina)

  • Best Visual Effects – Memory Of Princess Mumbi (Damien Hauser)

  • Best Gaffer – The Dog (Walter Odhiambo)

  • Best Costume Designer – Nawi – Dear Future Me (Viva Njeri)

  • Best Makeup Artist – 2 Asunder (John Michuki)

  • Best Production Designer – Nawi – Dear Future Me (Erikson Kang’ethe)

  • Best Documentary – The People Shall (Mark Maina)

  • Best Animation – Lore (Mary Wanjiku)

  • Best Kenyan Indigenous Film – Sarah (Sarah Tenoi, Nick Reding, Amos Leuka)

  • Best Short Film – Sukari (June Wairegi)

  • Best Student Film – Dinner For Three

  • Best Documentary by a Student – The Inkidongi

  • People’s Choice Award (Feature Film) – Nawi

  • Best International Film – Jimbi

  • Best Children’s Production – Ndemwa

  • Best TV Drama – Kash Money (Grace Kahaki)

  • Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama – June Njenga (Big Girl Small World)

  • Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama – John Sibi Okumu (Kash Money)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama – Amara Tari (Kash Money)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama – Lenana Kariba (Kash Money)

  • Best TV Director – Kash Money (Grace Kahaki, Philippe Bresson)

  • Best TV Scriptwriter – Big Girl Small World (Angela Ruhinda)

  • People’s Choice Award (TV Drama) – MTV Shuga Mashariki

  • Lifetime Achievement Award – John Karanja

  • Digital Content Creator of the Year – Edwin Wainaina

  • Positive Impact Content Creator of the Year – Shiksha Arora

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