Woman arrested as probe intensifies into Death of Nairobi Hospital Director Dr Job Obwaka

Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman who was reportedly the last person seen with Dr Job Obwaka before his sudden death, as investigators move to piece together his final hours.

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The woman, identified as Beatrice Wangari, was taken into custody on Saturday morning and is being treated as a person of interest in the case.

According to preliminary reports, Dr Obwaka collapsed on Friday evening in Kitengela, where he had reportedly gone on personal errands in Wangari’s company. She is believed to have been a business associate.

Nairobi Hospital Director Dr Job Obwaka

He was later rushed to The Nairobi Hospital by ambulance at around 7 p.m., but medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.

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Police officers who visited the hospital and began initial inquiries indicated that Dr Obwaka had a history of underlying medical conditions.

However, authorities have maintained that the exact cause of death remains unknown.

His body has since been moved to Lee Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination is expected to provide clarity on what led to his death.

The Nairobi Hospital

Dr Job Obwaka’s weeks before his death

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The arrest of Dr Job Obwaka in March 2026 unfolded against the backdrop of an escalating leadership and governance dispute at The Nairobi Hospital, drawing in investigators, lawyers, and professional bodies.

Dr Obwaka was among four hospital officials arrested by police under what many in the medical and legal community described as unclear and contentious circumstances.

He was picked up on March 14, reportedly at his private clinic, and detained alongside other directors, including board vice-chairman Samson Kinyanjui and fellow board members Valery Gaya and Chris Bichage.

Investigators were pursuing corporate governance-related offences tied to the management of the hospital’s parent entity, the Kenya Hospital Association.

According to charge sheets later presented in court, Dr Obwaka and his co-accused faced multiple counts under the Companies Act.

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These included allegations of fraudulent registration of members into the association, failure to file financial statements and statutory documents and governance breaches linked to how the hospital’s affairs were managed.

In a separate but related line of inquiry, prosecutors also cited conflict of interest concerns involving other directors, including claims of receiving payments linked to companies doing business with the hospital.

All the accused denied the charges.

The manner in which the arrests were carried out triggered immediate backlash. The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) both raised alarm, questioning why senior medical professionals were detained without clear, publicly disclosed charges at the time.

KMPDU further argued that some of the alleged offences, such as maintaining membership registers, fell outside Dr Obwaka’s direct responsibility, suggesting the accusations may have been misdirected or unfairly applied.

The union also expressed concern over reports that he was initially denied bail despite the offences being bailable, raising broader questions about due process.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Dr Obwaka fell ill while at court during his arraignment at Milimani Law Courts.