Not every coffee break is planned but this stuck with me

If you move around Nairobi enough, you start to accept one thing, your day is never really your own.

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It belongs to traffic, to timing, to the constant back and forth between places. You leave early hoping to get ahead of it, but somehow it always catches up.

One delay turns into another, and before you know it, you’re just moving because you have to, not because you want to.

That’s how this day felt. Nothing dramatic, just the usual push and pull of getting from one place to another, trying to stay on schedule while everything around you moves at its own pace.

Moving without pause

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The morning had already been a stretch of short stops and long waits. A bit of traffic here, a delay there, the kind that slowly eats into your time without you realising it.

You check your phone, shift in your seat, look outside, and tell yourself it’s not that bad. But it builds up.

By the time I got off, I wasn’t exactly tired, just slightly worn out in that quiet way that comes from too much movement without a real break. Still, I kept going. That’s what you do.

The stop that wasn’t planned

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I wasn’t looking for a break, but I noticed a small setup nearby. Nothing too loud, just a few people gathered, pausing briefly before continuing with their day.

It looked like one of those moments people step into without overthinking.

I had seen something similar the day before and ignored it, but this time I slowed down.

Up close, it was simple, just a small coffee spot with people standing around, cups in hand, taking a break from wherever they were headed.

Something easy to start with

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The first thing I tried was Nescafé Creamy, a simple three-in-one mix. It fit the moment.

Quick to prepare, no adjustments needed, and the taste was smooth and easy to settle into. Nothing too strong, nothing that demanded attention.

After a morning of constant movement, that simplicity stood out.

It gave me a moment to just stand still without feeling like I was wasting time. No rushing, no checking the clock every second. Just a short pause that didn’t feel forced.

For a brief moment, people weren’t in a hurry. Conversations were lighter, movements slower, like the city had softened just enough for people to catch their breath.

In a place that rarely slows down, even a small shift like that feels different. And for once, I wasn’t thinking about where I needed to be next.

Back Into motion

Of course, it didn’t last, the calls came in, the movement resumed, and things picked up right where it had left off. I was back on the road, back to navigating the same pace as before.

That short pause had done something small but noticeable. I didn’t feel as drained as I had earlier. The rush felt a bit more manageable.

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A Stronger Push for the Rest of the Day

Later on, when the day demanded more focus again, I reached for something stronger, Nescafé Classic.

It had more presence, more depth, and it matched the shift in pace I was dealing with at that point.

It wasn’t about slowing down anymore. It was about keeping up. And this time, I felt more ready for it.

Looking back, it wasn’t a long stop. It didn’t change the traffic or make the commute shorter. The delays were still there, the movement still constant.

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