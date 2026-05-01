President William Ruto during the 2026 Labour Day Celebrations held in Vihiga County

President William Ruto during the 2026 Labour Day Celebrations held in Vihiga County

Ruto announces wage increases, housing reforms and health sector changes on Labour Day

The head of state announced a broad increase in earnings for workers, positioning it as recognition of their role in economic growth.

During the 2026 Labour Day celebrations, President William Ruto outlined a series of policy changes affecting workers across different sectors, ranging from wage adjustments to housing and healthcare reforms.

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The event, held at Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County, marked the first time the national celebration has been hosted outside Nairobi since Independence.

The President used the occasion to frame the announcements as part of wider efforts to strengthen worker welfare and economic stability.

Wage adjustments across sectors

The head of state announced a broad increase in earnings for workers, positioning it as recognition of their role in economic growth.

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In recognition of the sacrifice, resilience, and immense contribution of our workers to the growth and stability of our economy, I am pleased to announce a 12 per cent increase in general wages and a 15 per cent increase in agricultural wages.

President William Ruto and other leaders during the 2026 Labour Day Celebrations held in Vihiga County

The move is expected to directly affect both public and private sector workers, with agricultural workers receiving a slightly higher increment due to sector-specific conditions.

Housing affordability reforms

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The government also revised terms under the affordable housing programme, lowering entry barriers for salaried workers.

The adjustment is aimed at expanding access to home ownership, particularly among middle and lower-income earners who have previously struggled with upfront costs.

Social Health Authority changes

Attention also turned to healthcare financing, where the President announced reforms to the Social Health Authority (SHA) structure.

He also confirmed the removal of earlier restrictions that had affected service delivery.

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Expanded access for teachers

Teachers were highlighted as key beneficiaries of new healthcare access arrangements following discussions with unions.

Teachers will now have access to over 9,000 hospital facilities across the country, up from 900, and will benefit from access to all Level 6 hospitals rather than just one as before.

Security Guards marching in front of the main dias during the 2026 Labour Day Celebrations held in Vihiga County

The changes significantly widen the healthcare network available to educators under national schemes.

Labour rights and international commitments

The President also reiterated the government’s stance on labour protections and collective bargaining rights.

We remain steadfast in defending, without compromise, the constitutional rights of our workers to fair labour practices, to organise and bargain collectively.

He further announced progress toward international labour standards.

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“We will soon complete the ratification of the International Labour Organisation Convention No. 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers and Convention No. 190 on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.”

Members of the engineering association marching in front of the main dias during the 2026 Labour Day Celebrations held in Vihiga County