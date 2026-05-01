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Madrid office awaits former CS Balala as he joins WTTC leadership

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:37 - 01 May 2026
A photo of former CS Najib Balala, Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre President & CEO Gloria Guevara Manzo
Balala is expected to lead global policy engagement, strengthen ties with governments, and guide research that informs industry decisions.
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Long-serving former Cabinet Minister Najib Balala has taken on a major international role, joining the leadership of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

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The organisation, widely regarded as the global private-sector voice of the travel and tourism industry, brings together top executives from airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and technology firms to shape the sector’s direction.

Balala will be based in Madrid, where WTTC is headquartered, serving as Executive Vice-President for Advocacy, Government Affairs and Research.

In this role, he is expected to lead global policy engagement, strengthen ties with governments, and guide research that informs industry decisions.

A Career Built in Tourism and Politics

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Balala’s appointment did not come out of nowhere. His career has been closely tied to tourism long before he entered government.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) team
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) team

Born and raised in Mombasa, he started out in the private sector and later rose to become chairman of the Kenya Tourist Board, gaining early experience in destination marketing and industry coordination.

He then moved into politics, serving as mayor of Mombasa before becoming Member of Parliament for Mvita.

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His biggest impact, however, came during his long tenure as Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Minister, a position he held for over a decade under different administrations.

Handling Crises and Driving Growth

During his time in office, Balala was tasked with steering Kenya’s tourism sector through some tough periods, including security concerns and the global downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the standout moments came when Kenya became the first country to receive the 'Safer Tourism Seal', signalling strong health and safety standards at a time when global travel had nearly stalled.

Beyond crisis response, he pushed for destination branding and worked to align government policy with private sector needs. His open engagement with industry players helped position Kenya as one of Africa’s leading tourism destinations.

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Former Tourism CS Najib Balala
Former Tourism CS Najib Balala

Why WTTC Matters

WTTC is not just another tourism body. It represents the leadership of the world’s biggest travel and tourism companies, from aviation to hospitality and tech.

Through this network, it works with governments and international institutions to drive sustainable growth, boost exports, create jobs and support global economic development.

Balala’s role will place him at the centre of these efforts, particularly in bridging public and private sector interests across different regions.

Speaking on his appointment, Balala said, “It is an honour and a privilege to be selected by WTTC for this role… I’ll be bringing my experience bridging the private and public sectors to WTTC’s overall strategic roadmap.”

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara welcomed the move, stating, “Najib Balala’s substantial experience as a Cabinet Minister on the world stage will help WTTC grow our sector even further.”

Former Tourism CS Najib Balala
Former Tourism CS Najib Balala
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Balala will report to Guevara and work alongside WTTC Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre as the organisation looks to expand its global influence.

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