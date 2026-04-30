Major upgrades reshape Wajir town in build-up to Madaraka Day celebrations

Road infrastructure across Wajir town and along key access routes is also being upgraded

Wajir County is undergoing significant transformation as it prepares to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, marking the first time the national event will be held in the Northern Kenya region.

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The Government has expressed confidence in the level of preparedness, citing steady progress across infrastructure and logistics.

Senior officials, led by Raymond Omollo and Patrick Mariru, conducted an inspection tour to assess ongoing works and coordinate final preparations.

The delegation was received by county leadership, including Governor Ahmed Jiir, reflecting what officials described as close cooperation between national and local authorities in delivering the event.

Infrastructure works gather pace

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At the centre of the preparations is the construction of the main stadium, which is now between 65 and 70 per cent complete. Officials indicated that the pace of work could see it finished at least two weeks ahead of schedule.

Road infrastructure across Wajir town and along key access routes is also being upgraded, improving connectivity in and around the area ahead of the celebrations.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo inspecting projects in Wajir in readiness for Madaraka Day Celebrations

In addition, the County Commissioner’s residence is undergoing improvements as it is set to host the official State luncheon.

Beyond transport and venues, essential services are also being addressed. Water supply projects, including borehole drilling and reticulation, are underway through collaboration between the national government and county authorities.

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At the same time, the installation of generators has helped stabilise electricity supply across the town.

Government expresses confidence

Following the inspection, officials pointed to coordinated efforts across multiple sectors as a key factor in the progress achieved so far.

“We are encouraged by the progress made so far and the strong collaboration between the National Government and the County Government. From the stadium to roads, water, and power, all key infrastructure is on course, and we are confident that Wajir will be ready ahead of time to host a successful Madaraka Day celebration,” said Dr Omollo.

The Government also framed the event as part of a broader effort to extend national celebrations to different regions of the country.

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Focus on inclusivity and national unity

Officials noted that hosting the celebrations in Wajir carries symbolic significance, positioning it as a moment of inclusion for Northern Kenya.

“This will be a historic moment for the people of Wajir and the entire Northern Kenya region. As a Government, we are proud to take national celebrations to all parts of the country, ensuring that every region feels part of our national journey and development,” Dr Omollo added.

The event is expected to bring national attention to the region while highlighting ongoing development efforts.

Build-up activities ahead of June 1

In the weeks leading up to the celebrations, the Government has planned a series of exhibitions and public engagement activities. These will align with this year’s theme, which focuses on education, skills, and the future.