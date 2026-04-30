Inside government's new multi-million reward plan for athletes

Beyond rewarding podium finishes, the government has framed these measures as part of a wider strategy to turn sport into a sustainable career path.

Kenya has taken a notable step towards strengthening athlete welfare through increased financial rewards and allowances, signalling a broader effort to position sport as both a source of national pride and a viable economic pathway.

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Speaking during a special reception at State House for recording breaking athlete Sebastian Sawe, President William Ruto outlined a revised framework aimed at recognising excellence while supporting the development of talent across the country.

Increased Incentives for elite performance

At the centre of the new measures is a significant boost in financial rewards for top-performing athletes.

Gold medal winners in athletics will now receive Sh3 million, while silver and bronze medallists will earn Sh2 million and Sh1 million respectively.

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For the Commonwealth Games, gold medallists are set to receive Sh2.5 million, with corresponding increases for other podium finishes.

Daily allowances for athletes representing Kenya abroad have also been raised from $60 to $200, with officials’ allowances increasing from $80 to $300.

These adjustments reflect a deliberate move to better compensate athletes for their efforts on the global stage.

As the President stated, “These measures are designed to support sports development and ensure that our young men and women have every opportunity to nurture and advance their talents.”

Athlete Sebastian Sawe when he presented the Kenyan flag to President William RutoState at State, House

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The revised structure places Kenya among countries making deliberate efforts to directly reward sporting success, particularly in athletics where the country has long excelled.

· Gold medal (athletics): Sh3 million · Silver medal (athletics): Sh2 million · Bronze medal (athletics): Sh1 million · Gold medal (Commonwealth Games): Sh2.5 million · Silver medal (Commonwealth Games): Sh1.5 million · Bronze medal (Commonwealth Games): Sh1 million · Daily allowance for athletes (international duty): increased from $60 to $200 · Daily allowance for officials (international duty): increased from $80 to $300

Strengthening the link between talent and livelihood

Beyond rewarding podium finishes, the government has framed these measures as part of a wider strategy to turn sport into a sustainable career path.

The emphasis is on ensuring that athletes can derive meaningful economic value from their talent, rather than relying solely on recognition and national pride.

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In this context, the increased financial incentives are positioned as part of a broader ecosystem that includes investment in infrastructure, training facilities, and grassroots development.

Focus on broader athlete support

While the enhanced rewards primarily benefit top performers, they are accompanied by commitments to strengthen the wider sports ecosystem.

Plans to establish constituency-level sports academies and improve facilities across the country are expected to provide more structured pathways for aspiring athletes.