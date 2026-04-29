SBM Bank and Avenue Lease lead Kenya’s shift to BYD Plug-in hybrids

CFAO Mobility Kenya General Manager Nicolas Ruffier des Aimes praised the increasing efforts by local motor dealers to introduce electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles into the market.

BYD by CFAO Mobility Kenya has delivered its first fleet of five plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) to Avenue Lease & Rentals E.A.

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The fleet will be leased to SBM Bank Kenya, signalling a growing shift among corporates towards more sustainable and energy-efficient mobility solutions.

The delivery includes one BYD Shark 6 (DMO plug-in hybrid pickup) and four BYD Sealion 6 (DM-i plug-in hybrid SUVs).

This marks the first significant corporate fleet deployment of these specific models in the Kenyan market, pointing to a clear appetite for hybrid vehicles within fleet operations.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, BYD by CFAO Mobility Kenya General Manager Nicolas Ruffier des Aimes praised the increasing efforts by local motor dealers to introduce electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles into the market.

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He noted that such partnerships are a strong indicator of how quickly the automotive industry is evolving.

“As the pioneer in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), BYD is thrilled to see this partnership come to fruition. We are proud to see leading institutions like SBM Bank and Avenue Lease & Rentals E.A embrace the future of the automotive industry,” he said.

He added that introducing advanced vehicle technology into the Kenyan market supports a cleaner and safer environment, while also opening up more opportunities to make sustainability part of everyday operations.

The BYD Sealion 6 Premium and BYD Atto 3 Extended models feature advanced EV technology, offering strong driving range, improved energy efficiency, and modern safety and comfort features.

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These capabilities help deliver a smooth and eco-friendly driving experience while keeping running and maintenance costs relatively low.

SBM Bank Kenya CEO Bhartesh Shah said the move aligns with the bank’s sustainability goals.

“We are excited to take this significant step towards achieving our sustainability goals. Our commitment to reducing direct emissions is a dedication to creating positive environmental change,” he said.

He added that adopting BYD’s hybrid technology will help modernise the bank’s logistics while significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

The transition to e-mobility remains a key pillar of Kenya’s national climate action plan, which targets a 32 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

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BYD vehicles are increasingly becoming a preferred choice for Kenyan consumers seeking reliable and sustainable mobility solutions.

By integrating PHEV technology into its operations, SBM Bank Kenya is positioning itself as a leader in environmental responsibility within the financial sector.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Operating Officer of Avenue Lease & Rentals E.A said the company’s entry into the electric vehicle leasing market reflects both its environmental commitment and the changing needs of its clients.

“Our decision to actively enter the electric vehicle leasing market through our partnership with CFAO Mobility reflects both our commitment to environmental stewardship and the evolving needs of our clients. Leasing EVs allows organisations to transition to clean transportation solutions without the heavy upfront capital requirements traditionally associated with fleet replacement,” the COO said.

He explained that leasing PHEVs offers immediate environmental benefits while helping organisations gradually transition to fully electric mobility.

Lower fuel consumption, reduced CO2 emissions, and improved operational efficiency were highlighted as key advantages of the model.

Looking ahead, the company sees this move as a foundation for future electric vehicle transactions and long-term partnerships.

The COO noted that the collaboration could drive expanded adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, alongside the development of supporting services such as charging infrastructure, fleet management, and lifecycle optimisation.