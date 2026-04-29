Steps to confirm 2026 KNEC exam details before April 30 deadline

An AI-generated image of a teacher invigilating exams in a class in kenya

An AI-generated image of a teacher invigilating exams in a class in kenya

Errors in names, subject selection, or personal information can lead to serious administrative challenges, including difficulties in issuing certificates or processing results.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued an important notice to parents and guardians, calling on them to verify their children’s registration details for the 2026 national examinations.

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This exercise covers candidates sitting for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

With the deadline set for 30th April 2026, KNEC is emphasising the need for accuracy to avoid complications later in the examination process.

Why Verification Matters

Accurate registration details are critical in ensuring that candidates are properly identified and assessed.

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Errors in names, subject selection, or personal information can lead to serious administrative challenges, including difficulties in issuing certificates or processing results.

KNEC aims to reduce last-minute corrections, which are often more complex and sometimes impossible to implement.

Confirm the registration status of your child for the 2026 KPSEA, KJSEA or KCSE examination by sending assessment number/index number to 20076.

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) offices

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Key Details to Check

KNEC has outlined specific areas that require careful attention during the confirmation process.

Parents are advised to ensure the spelling and order of names are correct, as these must match official documents. Gender and date of birth should also be verified, as discrepancies here can cause identification issues.

Additionally, the school where the candidate is registered must be accurate, alongside their citizenship status, whether citizen or non-citizen. These details play a role in classification and official records.

For subject selection, the requirements differ slightly depending on the examination level.

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For KPSEA and KJSEA, parents should confirm language choices such as Kiswahili versus Kenyan Sign Language (KSL), as well as the selected Religious Education option, CRE, IRE, or HRE. KCSE candidates, on the other hand, must have all optional subjects carefully reviewed to ensure they align with the student’s intended examination plan.

A Simple but Crucial Process

The verification process has been designed to be straightforward. By sending the candidate’s assessment or index number to the provided code, parents receive the necessary details for confirmation.

A teacher invigilating an exam

Steps to Confirm Your Child’s Exam Registration Send your child’s assessment number (KPSEA/KJSEA) or index number (KCSE) to 20076

Wait for the registration details to be displayed

Check the spelling and order of the child’s names

Confirm the gender is correctly indicated (Male or Female)

Verify the date of birth (DOB)

Confirm the school where the candidate is registered

Check citizenship status (C for Citizen / N for Non-citizen)

Review subject choices: KPSEA and KJSEA: confirm Kiswahili or KSL, and Religious Education option (CRE/IRE/HRE) KCSE: confirm all optional subjects

Report any errors immediately to the Head of Institution before the deadline (30th April 2026)

What to Do in Case of Errors

If any discrepancies are identified, parents and guardians are encouraged to act immediately.

The official guidance states, “In case of any queries, please contact your Head of Institution.”