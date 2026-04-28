Less waiting. More living. That’s the flex, How LOOP FLEX unlocks the new Samsung Galaxy S26
How LOOP FLEX Unlocks the new Samsung Galaxy S26
Living fully today means having access to the tools that power your lifestyle, without putting your finances under pressure.
That’s exactly what LOOP is designed to do: make everyday aspirations more accessible through simple, flexible solutions.
A few weeks ago, when the Samsung Galaxy S26 dropped, it sparked that familiar feeling, the urge to upgrade, quickly followed by the thought, 'Maybe later.'
But this time, it’s different. With LOOP Discover and the flexibility of LOOP FLEX, that waiting game disappears.
What used to feel like a future plan can now happen in the moment, you get the latest technology today, and pay for it in a way that fits seamlessly into your life.
A smarter way to upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S26 is built for modern life, combining performance, intelligence, and durability in one sleek device.
With its 6.3-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and advanced Galaxy AI, it delivers a seamless, high-performance experience.
Add a 50MP camera, 4,300mAh battery, 12GB RAM, and up to 7 years of software support, and you have a device designed to keep up with you, today and into the future.
But what makes this upgrade truly compelling is how easily you can access it.
Powered by LOOP FLEX
It starts with a simple decision, you don’t have to pay for everything today.
With LOOP FLEX, what once felt like a big, upfront commitment becomes something far more manageable.
You take the phone home, start using it, enjoying it, living with it, while spreading the cost over time in a way that fits naturally into your life.
And here’s the part that makes it even easier: you don’t even need the full amount on your limit. With just 60% of the device value available on your LOOP FLEX limit, you’re good to go.
Suddenly, that upgrade doesn’t feel out of reach anymore. It feels… possible.
Seamless Access via LOOP Discover
Through LOOP Discover, the platform connects you to selected authorized Samsung dealers, including: Ropem , Generations Techzone ,Generations Electronics ,Image Connections andJaicom
This ensures a trusted purchase experience, backed by quality and reliability.
More Value, More Lifestyle
To make the experience even better, every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S26 through LOOP Discover comes with a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4.
It’s not just about owning a phone, it’s about unlocking a connected ecosystem that enhances how you live, work, and play.
Why wait?
The future is flexible, and it’s already here. With LOOP, you don’t have to delay the things that enhance your life. You can access them now, on your terms.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S26 today. Pay later with LOOP FLEX. Live fully.
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