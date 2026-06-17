John Mbadi, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Presenting the 2026/2027 budget in the National Assembly

John Mbadi, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Presenting the 2026/2027 budget in the National Assembly

What Kenyans like about the Finance Bill 2026 and why

Another proposal attracting positive reactions is the conversion of 20,000 teacher interns to permanent and pensionable terms.

As debate around the Finance Bill 2026 continues, much of the public conversation has focused on tax proposals and areas of concern.

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Yet the latest public discourse highlights show that many Kenyans are also welcoming several measures contained in the Budget and Finance Bill, particularly those aimed at education, healthcare, agriculture and job creation.

The document captures growing support for increased spending in sectors that directly affect households, while also recognising government efforts to avoid introducing sweeping new taxes.

From increased funding for students to continued support for farmers and small businesses, many citizens see the proposals as a step towards addressing long-standing economic and social challenges.

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work

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Education emerges as the biggest winner

Education remains the largest beneficiary of the 2026 Budget, with increased allocations receiving widespread support from parents, students and education stakeholders.

Many view the higher funding as a sign that the government continues to prioritise learning and skills development.

University and TVET students have also welcomed the increase in funding for the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and scholarships, saying the additional allocation could improve access to higher education for thousands of learners.

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Another proposal attracting positive reactions is the conversion of 20,000 teacher interns to permanent and pensionable terms.

The move is seen as a major boost for teachers seeking job security while also helping address staffing shortages in public schools.

Healthcare funding receives public backing

Healthcare is another sector where many Kenyans have expressed support for increased government spending.

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The Budget allocates Sh177.2 billion to the sector, up from Sh138.1 billion in the previous financial year.

The funding is expected to support Universal Health Coverage through allocations for primary healthcare, salaries for UHC staff, HIV, tuberculosis and malaria programmes, vaccines, immunisation, and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

Many citizens believe the increased investment could strengthen healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable households that rely on public health facilities.

Farmers and small businesses welcome continued support

Agriculture has also emerged as one of the sectors benefiting from positive public sentiment.

Farmers have welcomed the decision to retain the fertiliser subsidy and increase funding for seeds, saying the measures will help lower production costs and improve food security.

Additional support for agricultural insurance has also been praised as an important safeguard against climate-related risks such as droughts and floods.

Small businesses have similarly expressed optimism over initiatives aimed at improving access to finance.

Businesses are particularly encouraged by the allocation of Sh155 billion to clear verified pending bills, arguing that it will improve cash flow, support struggling enterprises and help protect jobs.

Blue Economy and social protection recognised

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The government's continued investment in the Blue Economy has also attracted praise.

The planned support for aquaculture and fisheries is expected to create employment opportunities, especially for young people and coastal communities, while strengthening food security and expanding markets for fish products.

Meanwhile, vulnerable households have welcomed increased funding for social protection programmes through cash transfers.

Another widely supported proposal is the allocation of Sh3.9 billion for village elders, which many citizens describe as long-overdue recognition of their role in implementing government programmes at the grassroots.

Relief over the absence of major new taxes

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Beyond sector-specific allocations, many stakeholders have welcomed the Finance Bill for taking a different approach to taxation.

According to the public discourse highlights, many observers note that the Bill avoids the sweeping tax proposals that characterised previous finance bills.

Instead, the government has placed greater emphasis on improving tax compliance and sealing revenue leakages rather than introducing broad-based taxes.

The Treasury has also sought to reassure the public over concerns surrounding digital transaction taxes, clarifying that ordinary mobile money transfers and M-Pesa transactions are not being targeted.

The government says its focus is on ensuring digital intermediaries and foreign payment platforms benefiting from Kenyan transactions pay their fair share of taxes.

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