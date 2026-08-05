Elizabeth Gakinya: The Kenyan engineer using AI to transform fish farming

As climate change, rising production costs and water quality challenges put pressure on fish farmers, Kenyan engineer Elizabeth Gakinya is using artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to help farmers monitor their ponds in real time and reduce costly losses.

Fish farming has long depended on experience and observation.

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Farmers routinely check water quality by sight, monitor fish behaviour manually and often discover problems only after fish begin dying.

Elizabeth Gakinya believes technology can change that.

The Kenyan engineer and entrepreneur is among a new generation of innovators developing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools that allow fish farmers to monitor their ponds remotely, detect problems early and make data-driven decisions.

Through her company, Trident Analitics, she is helping introduce smart aquaculture technologies designed for smallholder farmers in Kenya and across East Africa.

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Elizabeth Gakinya is the Founder and CEO of Trident Analytics, an agritech company that leverages data, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT tools to improve climate resilience in smallholder agriculture and aquaculture (Image: Files)

Building technology for fish farmers

Gakinya is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trident Analitics, a Kilifi-based climate technology company focused on improving aquaculture through digital innovation.

The company combines IoT sensors, cloud computing and AI analytics to monitor key pond conditions such as water temperature, dissolved oxygen, pH and turbidity.

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The system sends real-time alerts to farmers, allowing them to respond before poor water quality leads to fish stress or mass mortality.

Rather than relying solely on routine inspections, farmers receive continuous updates through a web dashboard and, in future, a dedicated mobile application.

How does AI fit into fish farming?

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming part of modern aquaculture.

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At Trident Analitics, AI analyses data collected by pond sensors to identify patterns that may not be immediately visible to farmers.

The system can detect unusual changes in water quality, monitor fish behaviour and generate recommendations that help improve feeding schedules, reduce waste and optimise pond management.

The company is also developing computer vision technology that uses underwater cameras to observe fish activity, estimate growth rates and identify early warning signs of disease or environmental stress before they become major losses.

Elizabeth Gakinya also serves as the Working Group Lead for Youth Advocacy & Policy Engagement at the World Food Forum Kenya Chapter (Image: Files)

Supporting climate-smart aquaculture

Kenya's aquaculture sector is increasingly feeling the effects of climate change, including fluctuating temperatures, declining water quality and unpredictable weather.

Gakinya's work focuses on helping farmers adapt to these challenges by providing real-time information instead of relying on guesswork.

According to Trident Analitics, its smart monitoring systems are designed to improve productivity, automate selected pond operations and make fish farming more resilient while reducing unnecessary water use and production losses.

The company says it has trained more than 200 fish farmers and is developing technologies suitable for both small-scale ponds and larger commercial aquaculture operations.

Recognition beyond Kenya

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Gakinya's work has attracted attention within the blue economy and climate innovation space.

She has been featured by the World Food Forum Kenya Chapter for advancing climate-resilient aquaculture through AI and IoT technologies that support smallholder farmers.

She also participated in the Jim Leech Mastercard Foundation Fellowship on Entrepreneurship at Queen's University, where she has continued to develop innovation and entrepreneurship skills alongside her work in climate technology.

In addition, Trident Analitics was included among emerging blue economy innovators by Katapult Ocean and Briter, highlighting its use of AI-powered monitoring systems to reduce fish mortality and improve farm productivity.

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A glimpse into the future of farming

As agriculture becomes increasingly data-driven, technologies once associated with manufacturing or telecommunications are finding new applications on farms.

For aquaculture, that means ponds equipped with smart sensors, solar-powered monitoring systems, automated alerts and AI capable of identifying risks before they affect production.

For Elizabeth Gakinya, the goal is straightforward: give fish farmers better information, reduce avoidable losses and make aquaculture more productive and sustainable.