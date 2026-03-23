Small ponds, big dreams - How innovation is transforming traditional fishing in Kenya

By empowering local communities to farm fish more effectively, the country is not only addressing its food security challenges but also creating income-generating opportunities in rural areas.

Kenya is witnessing a quiet transformation in its aquaculture sector, where modern technology is merging with age-old fishing traditions to address both livelihoods and food security.

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Inland fish farming, once a small-scale, underutilised practice, is now emerging as a vital contributor to the blue economy.

Modern hatcheries breathing new life into fisheries

In 2024, the Kenyan government commissioned the Kibos Integrated Technology Transfer Centre, a multi-billion-shilling facility capable of producing up to two million fingerlings each month.

This state-of-the-art hatchery is part of a broader effort to scale inland aquaculture and make high-quality fingerlings accessible to farmers.

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Sold at a subsidised rate of just five shillings each, the fingerlings are an incentive designed to lower the barrier to entry for aspiring fish farmers.

By combining this access with proper training, the government is ensuring that inland aquaculture grows sustainably while benefiting local communities.

Kibos Integrated Technology Transfer Centre

Reviving traditional skills with training programs

For decades, many coastal and lakeside communities relied on traditional fishing in Lake Victoria, only to face displacement caused by unpredictable waves and declining catches.

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Today, former fishermen and fish traders are adapting these skills to inland pond farming, learning to manage water quality, feeding schedules, and pond maintenance.

Farmers receive hands-on guidance on ensuring high survival rates for their fingerlings.

This blend of traditional knowledge and modern best practices enables communities to restore their livelihoods while embracing more efficient and sustainable techniques.

Bridging the gap between demand and supply

Kenya currently produces approximately 168,424 tons of fish annually, far below the national demand of 500,000 tons.

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Inland aquaculture, powered by modern hatcheries and skilled farmers, is emerging as a critical solution to close this supply gap.

By empowering local communities to farm fish more effectively, the country is not only addressing its food security challenges but also creating income-generating opportunities in rural areas.

With better access to technology and expertise, inland fish farming is poised to become a major pillar of Kenya’s blue economy.

Overcoming environmental challenges

Despite the technological advances, inland fish farming faces ongoing challenges.

Erratic rainfall patterns and limited access to cold storage facilities can strain operations, forcing some farmers to pump water from lakes at additional cost.