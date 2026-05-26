How to File KRA Returns Using P9 Form

How to File KRA Returns Using P9 Form

Step by step guide to filing taxes as a consultant on iTax

A lot of consultants assume withholding tax or E-TIMS invoicing means their tax is already sorted. It doesn’t. Those are just pieces of the puzzle.

If you earn income as a consultant, your tax filing is not just a formality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s where you declare what you actually earned, match it with expenses, and account for any withholding tax that clients may have deducted.

Many consultants get stuck here because income comes from different sources like E-TIMS invoices, direct payments, or contracts where tax was already withheld.

Here’s a clear way to handle the process using the iTax system.

1. Log in to the iTax portal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Start by visiting the iTax portal at itax.kra.go.ke. Enter your PIN and password. If you’ve forgotten your password, use the reset option on the login page. Once inside, you’ll land on your taxpayer dashboard.

2. Start a new income tax return

Go to the Returns menu. Select File Return, then choose your tax obligation and click Next.

You’ll then be prompted to download the auto-populated return. This form already contains: Your personal details

Some pre-filled income records

Any credits already linked to your PIN, like withholding tax Don’t assume it’s complete. It’s only a starting point.

How to File KRA Returns Using P9 Form

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Declare your consultancy income

Open the downloaded return and go to Sheet B. This is where you declare your consultancy income. Add all income earned during the period, including: Payments invoiced through E-TIMS

Payments received outside invoicing systems

Any consultancy fees paid directly by clients

A common mistake is only relying on pre-filled figures. If you earned it but it’s not captured, you still must declare it.

4. Add your business expenses

Next, move to the profit and loss section. Here you list expenses incurred in earning your income. These reduce your taxable profit. Examples include: Office rent or workspace costs

Internet and phone bills

Travel costs related to work

Salaries and wages if you have support staff

Import-related expenses or outsourced services

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some expenses are automatically validated through E-TIMS, especially those tied to invoices. Others are not, but you can still claim them if they are legitimate.

Examples that may not be validated through E-TIMS include: Airline tickets for business travel

Salaries and wages

Interest expenses

Imported goods or services

The key rule is simple: if it helped you earn income, it can usually be justified.

5. Fill in the balance sheet

Move to the balance sheet section. Here you declare: Assets used in the business (like laptops or equipment)

Capital introduced into the business

Liabilities related to your operations

This section helps KRA understand the financial position of your consultancy, not just income and expenses.

6. Claim allowable reliefs and credits

Go through the additional sheets, including: Investment deductions where applicable

Installment tax credits if you paid tax in advance during the year

Payment credits such as withholding tax already deducted by clients

This is important. Many consultants forget that withholding tax is not final tax. It must be claimed here so it reduces your final liability.

A KRA staff member working on a computer

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. Include past losses if applicable

If your consultancy made a loss in previous years, you may be allowed to carry it forward. Enter these in the relevant section so they can offset your current taxable income.

8. Review tax computation

Go to the tax computation section. Here you’ll see: Total income

Total allowable expenses

Taxable income

Final tax payable

Check this carefully. Small errors in expenses or missing income can change your final tax significantly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Handle manual and non-E-TIMS expenses

KRA now allows you to declare expenses not captured through E-TIMS. To do this: Go to the Returns menu

Select Income Tax Return Adjustments

Choose the option for manual or non-E-TIMS expenses

You will: Select the period Download a CSV template Fill in supplier details, invoice numbers, dates, descriptions, and amounts Attach scanned invoices Upload the CSV back to the system

Do the same if you have accounting or accrual adjustments for income or expenses.

This step is where many people get careless. If your records are messy here, your return becomes risky in case of a review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10. Update your return with adjustments

Go back to your return and input the values captured under adjustments. Make sure everything aligns with what you uploaded.

A KRA employee at work

11. Final validation and submission

Review the full tax computation again. Confirm: Income is complete

Expenses are valid and supported

Credits are correctly applied

Final tax figure makes sense

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then: Validate the return

Upload the final file

Answer any compliance questions (like rental property ownership if asked)

Accept terms and submit

12. Payment and confirmation