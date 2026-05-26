Step by step guide to filing taxes as a consultant on iTax
If you earn income as a consultant, your tax filing is not just a formality.
It’s where you declare what you actually earned, match it with expenses, and account for any withholding tax that clients may have deducted.
Many consultants get stuck here because income comes from different sources like E-TIMS invoices, direct payments, or contracts where tax was already withheld.
Here’s a clear way to handle the process using the iTax system.
1. Log in to the iTax portal
Start by visiting the iTax portal at itax.kra.go.ke. Enter your PIN and password. If you’ve forgotten your password, use the reset option on the login page. Once inside, you’ll land on your taxpayer dashboard.
2. Start a new income tax return
Go to the Returns menu. Select File Return, then choose your tax obligation and click Next.
You’ll then be prompted to download the auto-populated return. This form already contains:
Your personal details
Some pre-filled income records
Any credits already linked to your PIN, like withholding tax
Don’t assume it’s complete. It’s only a starting point.
3. Declare your consultancy income
Open the downloaded return and go to Sheet B. This is where you declare your consultancy income. Add all income earned during the period, including:
Payments invoiced through E-TIMS
Payments received outside invoicing systems
Any consultancy fees paid directly by clients
A common mistake is only relying on pre-filled figures. If you earned it but it’s not captured, you still must declare it.
4. Add your business expenses
Next, move to the profit and loss section. Here you list expenses incurred in earning your income. These reduce your taxable profit.
Examples include:
Office rent or workspace costs
Internet and phone bills
Travel costs related to work
Salaries and wages if you have support staff
Import-related expenses or outsourced services
Some expenses are automatically validated through E-TIMS, especially those tied to invoices. Others are not, but you can still claim them if they are legitimate.
Examples that may not be validated through E-TIMS include:
Airline tickets for business travel
Salaries and wages
Interest expenses
Imported goods or services
The key rule is simple: if it helped you earn income, it can usually be justified.
5. Fill in the balance sheet
Move to the balance sheet section. Here you declare:
Assets used in the business (like laptops or equipment)
Capital introduced into the business
Liabilities related to your operations
This section helps KRA understand the financial position of your consultancy, not just income and expenses.
6. Claim allowable reliefs and credits
Go through the additional sheets, including:
Investment deductions where applicable
Installment tax credits if you paid tax in advance during the year
Payment credits such as withholding tax already deducted by clients
This is important. Many consultants forget that withholding tax is not final tax. It must be claimed here so it reduces your final liability.
7. Include past losses if applicable
If your consultancy made a loss in previous years, you may be allowed to carry it forward. Enter these in the relevant section so they can offset your current taxable income.
8. Review tax computation
Go to the tax computation section. Here you’ll see:
Total income
Total allowable expenses
Taxable income
Final tax payable
Check this carefully. Small errors in expenses or missing income can change your final tax significantly.
9. Handle manual and non-E-TIMS expenses
KRA now allows you to declare expenses not captured through E-TIMS.
To do this:
Go to the Returns menu
Select Income Tax Return Adjustments
Choose the option for manual or non-E-TIMS expenses
You will:
Select the period
Download a CSV template
Fill in supplier details, invoice numbers, dates, descriptions, and amounts
Attach scanned invoices
Upload the CSV back to the system
Do the same if you have accounting or accrual adjustments for income or expenses.
This step is where many people get careless. If your records are messy here, your return becomes risky in case of a review.
10. Update your return with adjustments
Go back to your return and input the values captured under adjustments. Make sure everything aligns with what you uploaded.
11. Final validation and submission
Review the full tax computation again.
Confirm:
Income is complete
Expenses are valid and supported
Credits are correctly applied
Final tax figure makes sense
Then:
Validate the return
Upload the final file
Answer any compliance questions (like rental property ownership if asked)
Accept terms and submit
12. Payment and confirmation
If there is tax payable, proceed to payment through the system.
Once submitted:
Download your acknowledgement receipt
A copy is also sent to your registered email
That receipt is your proof of filing.
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