Bien takes center stage in Tusker's Base to Billboardz episode 4

Adding to the emotional depth of the episode is acclaimed vocal coach June Gachui, who shares her memories of interacting with Manasseh Shalom from his early performance days while still in university.

The journey to stardom continues in Episode Four of Base to Billboardz, as the artists dive deeper into the craft of music through an inspiring studio session led by Bien.

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The contestants take part in an engaging vocal coaching session where Bien shares practical insights on vocal delivery, stage confidence, and the discipline required to stand out in today’s music industry.

From harmonies and breath control to emotional expression, the session becomes a powerful learning experience as the artists continue sharpening their artistry ahead of the recording process.

Manasseh Shalom shares his story

The episode also shines a spotlight on contestant Manasseh Shalom, who opens about his musical journey, reflecting on the experiences and passion that continue to shape his sound and ambition.

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His story adds a personal and emotional layer to the episode, offering viewers a closer look at the determination behind the music.

June Gachui reflects on growth and mentorship

Adding to the emotional depth of the episode is acclaimed vocal coach June Gachui, who shares her memories of interacting with Manasseh Shalom from his early performance days while still in university.

Her reflections highlight not only his growth as an artist, but also the importance of consistency, mentorship, and believing in one’s talent.

Artists showcase their creativity

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As the pressure builds ahead of recording, viewers will also get to witness the artists come together to perform some of the music they have been writing throughout the competition.

The collaborative session gives fans a glimpse into the creativity, chemistry, and vulnerability that goes into creating original music.

A step closer to the dream

Episode 4 is packed with inspiration, growth, raw talent, and powerful musical moments that fans will not want to miss.

From mentorship by industry heavyweights to heartfelt storytelling and electrifying studio energy, Base to Billboardz continues to showcase the journey behind the dream.

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