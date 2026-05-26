Why Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha & what the day means

For Muslims, the story represents complete submission to God's will and trust even during difficult circumstances.

The government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday to mark the Islamic celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most important religious events in the Muslim calendar.

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Observed by millions of Muslims around the world, Eid-ul-Adha is more than a festive day. It carries deep spiritual, historical and religious meaning rooted in faith, sacrifice and obedience to God.

Eid-ul-Adha, often translated as the "Festival of Sacrifice", traces its origins to a central story in Islamic tradition involving Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ismail.

According to Islamic teachings, Ibrahim received a command from God in a dream instructing him to sacrifice his son as a test of faith and obedience.

Despite the difficulty of the command, Ibrahim prepared to carry out God's instructions. However, just before the sacrifice was to happen, God replaced Ismail with a ram.

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For Muslims, the story represents complete submission to God's will and trust even during difficult circumstances.

The event is remembered every year during Eid-ul-Adha, with the sacrifice of animals symbolising devotion, gratitude and compassion toward others.

What Muslims do during Eid-ul-Adha

The day usually begins early in the morning with special congregational prayers held at mosques and open grounds.

Goats in a farm

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Muslims often wear clean or new clothes, gather with family and friends and exchange greetings wishing one another a blessed Eid.

One of the most recognised practices associated with Eid-ul-Adha is the ritual sacrifice, commonly known as Qurbani.

Animals such as sheep, goats, cows or camels may be sacrificed by those who are financially able.

The meat is traditionally divided into portions, with one part kept by the family, another shared with relatives and friends, and a significant portion given to people in need.

The practice emphasises generosity and community support, ensuring that disadvantaged families can also participate in the celebrations.

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Food also plays a major role during the day, with families gathering for meals and communities sharing food as part of the celebrations.

Connection to the annual pilgrimage

Eid-ul-Adha coincides with the annual Islamic pilgrimage known as Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Every year, millions of Muslims travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rituals.

During the pilgrimage, worshippers retrace events linked to Ibrahim and his family's journey of faith. Some of the rituals, including symbolic acts of sacrifice and remembrance, are directly connected to the story that Eid-ul-Adha commemorates.

For Muslims unable to make the pilgrimage, Eid-ul-Adha provides an opportunity to spiritually participate in the values represented by Hajj.

Beyond the celebration

While many people recognize Eid-ul-Adha as a day marked by prayers and festivities, its message extends beyond celebration.

Muslim faithfuls in Kenya praying

The occasion centers on themes of faith, sacrifice, obedience, gratitude and helping others. It serves as a reminder that devotion is demonstrated not only through worship, but also through generosity and concern for the wider community.

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