Crucial steps to take when a child goes missing
Kenya has seen an alarming rise in child disappearance cases, raising concern among parents, communities, and child protection agencies across the country.
According to a report issued by the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services on disappearance statistics, 10,581 cases were reported between January 2025 and March 2026.
Of these cases, 6,820 involved abandonment, 1,952 were abduction cases, while 173 involved child trafficking.
The increase has raised alarm across the country, with parents and communities being urged to remain aware, alert, and proactive in protecting children.
Growing concern over child safety
As cases continue to rise, concerns over child safety have intensified among families, schools, and local leaders.
However, with every problem comes efforts aimed at finding solutions. Communities and parents can play a critical role in preventing child disappearances and improving response efforts whenever a child goes missing.
Steps parents and communities should take
1. Act immediately
Do not wait for 24 hours before reporting a missing child. Report the matter to the nearest police station, provide full details, and insist on receiving an OB number.
2. Search nearby areas
Search in neighbouring homes, schools, markets, and within the neighbourhood. Immediate searches increase the chances of finding the child quickly and help reduce anxiety.
3. Alert the community
Inform neighbours, teachers, security guards, chiefs, or Nyumba Kumi officials. Community involvement helps ease the burden on families and increases vigilance within the area.
4. Contact emergency support
Call emergency line 116 or inform the children’s officer for follow-up support and assistance.
5. Share accurate information
Ensure you provide authorities with accurate details, including the child’s name, age, last known location, clothing, and a recent photo if available.
6. Stay reachable
Keep your phone on and remain reachable at all times for updates from authorities or community members assisting in the search.
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