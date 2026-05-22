Kenyatta University leadership row deepens over VC appointment

Professor Wanjohi alleges that there are upper hands from the Ministry of Education and the university leadership sabotaging the entire process.

The university's VC position was declared vacant after the retirement of Professor Paul Wainaina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vacancy was declared in December 2025, and attracted candidates who were interviewed by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in the month of March this year.

Since January 2026, Professor John Okumu has been serving as the acting Vice Chancellor.

Top contender moves to court

During this period, Professor Waceke Wanjohi, who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) in charge of Academic Affairs and was a top contender for the VC seat, filed a case in the High Court so as to stop the appointment activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She states that she has enough evidence showing that she is the candidate who scored the highest marks during the interviews, therefore qualifying her to occupy the VC position.

Professor Wanjohi alleges that there are upper hands from the Ministry of Education and the university leadership sabotaging the entire process.

Acting Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof John Okumu

Court suspends recruitment process

Advertisement

Advertisement

The High Court, on the other hand, has suspended further progress of the appointment until the case presented by Professor Wanjohi has been fully resolved.

The court has also issued orders protecting Professor Wanjohi's current job.

This comes after the University Council declared in April that it will not renew her term as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs once it expires in the month of July.

Professor Wanjohi claims these non-renewal and disciplinary actions are part of a plot to lock her out.

PSC shortlist put on hold

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an effort to finalize the recruitment before the court order, the Public Service Commission (PSC) had submitted the names of three shortlisted candidates to the University Council for final selection.

kenyatta university students pictured outside their campus

However, the legal freeze has put everything on hold. While the Council and PSC contend with the ongoing litigation, Professor Wanjohi maintains that her top marks are being deliberately hidden to favor other candidates.