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Nadia Mukami reveals long struggle before split with Arrow Bwoy

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 09:36 - 21 May 2026
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Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
She said she had hoped things would turn out differently and continued fighting to preserve the relationship.
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Singer Nadia Mukami has revealed that she spent more than one and a half years trying to save her relationship with fellow musician Arrow Bwoy before the pair eventually decided to part ways.

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In a statement shared with her followers, Nadia opened up about the difficult period leading to the separation, saying the journey had been emotionally draining and challenging as they tried to make things work while raising their family.

She explained that the decision was not easy because beyond being partners, they were also parents to two young boys who remain at the center of their lives.

"I fought so hard"

Nadia admitted that their relationship had been unstable for a long period, saying they had been on and off for about one and a half years.

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She said she had hoped things would turn out differently and continued fighting to preserve the relationship because family had always been important to her.

"I have hoped and prayed that things would have been different for the last one and a half years as we have been on and off. Being a lady that always wanted family, I fought sooo hard but I guess I lost," she said.

Arrow Bwoy with ex-partner singer Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy with ex-partner singer Nadia Mukami

Her statement gave followers a glimpse into the personal struggles she had been dealing with away from the spotlight.

Battling motherhood, postpartum and public life

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Nadia also spoke about the pressures she faced during the difficult period, saying she had been trying to balance several demanding aspects of her life at once.

According to the singer, she had to navigate postpartum challenges while caring for a new baby and a toddler, all while managing her career, business responsibilities and maintaining a public image.

“Balancing motherhood, healing, work, and public life while trying to remain strong for my children has been one of the hardest experiences I have faced.”

She described the experience as one of the hardest periods of her life, saying balancing motherhood, healing, work and public life while remaining strong for her children had deeply affected her emotionally, mentally and personally.

Focus now shifts to co-parenting

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Despite the end of their relationship, Nadia said both she and Arrow Bwoy remain committed to raising their children together.

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami
Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami

She noted that their priority moving forward is ensuring their two boys continue to receive love, stability and support from both parents.

“Anyways, despite the changes in our relationship, we remain committed to co-parenting with love, respect, and maturity for the sake of our children’s wellbeing and future. They deserve peace, stability, and unconditional love from both parents.”

The singer said they intend to approach co-parenting with love, respect and maturity for the wellbeing and future of their children.

Nadia also thanked fans and supporters who have stood by her through both the good and difficult moments in her life and career.

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