Psoriasis takes centre stage as Africa Holds first continental summit

One of the strongest themes throughout the summit was the unequal access to care across the continent.

For the first time in Africa’s history, stakeholders from across the continent gathered for a summit focused entirely on psoriasis, bringing renewed attention to a disease that remains widely overlooked despite affecting millions of people.

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Held in Nairobi from May 7 to 9, the IFPA Forum Africa 2026 brought together patient advocates, researchers, clinicians and policymakers under the theme Local Strength, United Action: Advancing Representation, Rights and Research.

The summit, co-hosted by IFPA and PsorAfrica, aimed to move psoriasis from the margins of healthcare conversations and place it firmly on Africa’s public health agenda.

Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are chronic non-communicable diseases with no cure. Beyond causing pain and disability, they can affect mental health, increase stigma and create financial strain for patients and families.

More than 100 million people globally are living with psoriasis, while an estimated 3.5 million people in Africa are believed to have the condition.

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Experts, however, say the real burden may be much higher because of limited data and underdiagnosis.

Healthcare gaps remain a major challenge

One of the strongest themes throughout the summit was the unequal access to care across the continent.

Janet Mbugua and the Waweru family

Many African countries continue to face severe shortages of specialists. Burundi, for example, has only six dermatologists and one rheumatologist serving more than 14 million people, while Rwanda has only 13 dermatologists and one rheumatologist for a similar population size.

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Participants described how some patients are forced to travel across borders for treatment, while others struggle with costs that can be equivalent to an annual salary.

Opening the forum, IFPA President Ingvar Ágúst Ingvarsson stressed that people living with psoriasis need to be included in decisions affecting their care.

He also warned that African populations remain significantly underrepresented in research and clinical trials, making it difficult to develop treatment approaches based on local evidence.

"We need African-led research. We need African data," he said.

IFPA Ambassadors Hellen Wangui and Joel Nelson

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Calls to make psoriasis a health policy priority

Access to medicines and treatment also emerged as a major concern during discussions.

Participants argued that raising awareness alone would not be enough and that governments must recognize psoriasis as a broader public health issue.

Prof. Mahira El Sayed of Egypt’s Ain Shams University noted that advocacy efforts often face challenges because policymakers tend to prioritise diseases viewed as more urgent.

Dr. Edwin Kojo Ogara from the WHO Kenya Country Office highlighted the importance of evidence in influencing government action, saying successful interventions within countries can be expanded across the continent if backed by strong data and advocacy efforts.

Patients seek stronger representation

Another key issue raised during the summit was the inclusion of patients in healthcare systems and policy discussions.

Speakers stressed that people living with psoriasis bring lived experiences that are often missing from healthcare planning and research decisions.

Media personality Janet Mbugua, who moderated several sessions during the forum, reinforced the call for patient participation.

"Representation means nothing about us without us," she said.

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Dr. Edwin Kojo Ohara WHO Kenya Country Office

The summit also addressed the emotional and social effects of psoriasis, including stigma in schools, workplaces and communities.

Participants said patient organisations are increasingly playing a critical role in advocacy despite operating with limited resources.

Turning discussions into action

The final sessions focused on collaboration and next steps beyond the Nairobi meeting.

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Regional groups exchanged advocacy strategies while researchers highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening African-led data collection and research.

One example discussed was Nigeria’s psoriasis registry, which seeks to build local evidence that can influence policy and healthcare planning.