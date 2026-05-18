Long walks and missed jobs as matatu strike disrupts daily life

Roads leading to central business districts in cities and towns saw unusually high numbers of pedestrians as matatu operators did not hit the road.

Monday morning began differently for thousands of Kenyans across the country as bus stages that are usually packed with activity fell unusually quiet.

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With matatus and other public transport operators withdrawing services in protest against rising fuel prices, many commuters found themselves stranded and scrambling for alternatives.

Reports from different parts of the country showed long queues at bus stops, deserted matatu stages and workers walking several kilometres in a bid to reach their destinations.

The strike was triggered by the recent increase in fuel prices, with transport operators arguing that the higher costs have become difficult to sustain.

The protest attracted support from different players in the transport sector, including matatu operators, boda boda riders and taxi services.

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Long walks replace morning commutes

For many Kenyans, the daily journey to work or school suddenly became a physical challenge.

In major towns, commuters who normally rely on public transport were forced to walk long distances after finding few or no vehicles operating on their usual routes.

Commuters stranded as matatu strike

Roads leading to central business districts in cities and towns saw unusually high numbers of pedestrians.

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Some left home earlier than normal hoping to secure transport, only to end up walking after waiting for hours at bus stages.

Workers and businesses feel the pressure

The disruption stretched beyond transport. For workers paid on a daily basis or those required to clock in at specific times, arriving late could translate into lost income.

Small businesses also felt the impact. Traders who depend on morning customer traffic faced slower business as fewer people made their way into towns and marketplaces.

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Food vendors, roadside traders and small retail businesses in busy transport hubs were among those likely to experience reduced activity as movement slowed down.

Learning disrupted for students

The strike also affected learners and schools. Some institutions reportedly opted to suspend physical classes amid uncertainty over transport and movement.