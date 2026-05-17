The 2026 FIFA World Cup will make history beyond the football pitch after FIFA confirmed plans for the tournament’s first-ever halftime show during the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026.

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FIFA announced that global music stars Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will headline the performance, marking a major shift in how football’s biggest event is presented to worldwide audiences.

The show will be curated by Chris Martin and produced through a partnership between FIFA and Global Citizen. Organisers say the halftime event is intended to blend sport, entertainment, and social impact on a global stage.

FIFA unveils first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show for 2026

According to FIFA, the halftime spectacle will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to improve access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide. Officials said one dollar from every tournament ticket sold will contribute to the initiative.

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The decision represents a dramatic departure from traditional World Cup finals, where halftime has historically remained a short tactical break for players and coaches.

Reports indicate FIFA may extend the usual 15-minute interval to accommodate the elaborate production, drawing comparisons to the halftime entertainment model used during the Super Bowl in the United States.

Reaction from football supporters has been sharply divided. Some fans welcomed the entertainment-driven approach and praised FIFA for embracing a broader global audience.

Others criticised the move as an “Americanization” of football culture and questioned whether a halftime concert belongs in the sport’s most important match.

For Shakira, the event marks another chapter in her long relationship with World Cup music after hits such as “Waka Waka” and “La La La” became synonymous with previous tournaments.

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Meanwhile, BTS returns to the World Cup spotlight after member Jungkook performed “Dreamers” during the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will also be the largest edition in tournament history, featuring 48 national teams and 104 matches played across 16 cities.