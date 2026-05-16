Transport alliance declares strike over fuel price hike

A coalition of transport stakeholders under the umbrella of the Transport Alliance has issued a nationwide strike notice set to begin on Monday, May 18, 2026, in protest against rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of living.

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In a statement released after a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held in Nairobi, the alliance accused the government and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of imposing what they described as “sharp and unjustified” fuel price increases that have severely affected businesses and ordinary Kenyans.

The strike is expected to involve several sectors within the transport and fuel-dependent industries, including matatu operators, boda boda associations, digital taxi drivers, cargo and freight transporters, tourist vehicle operators, commuter representatives, and private motorists.

Fuel station

Borehole drilling operators, generator owners, and other industries reliant on fuel also pledged support for the industrial action.

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According to the statement issued by the Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK), stakeholders unanimously resolved to commence countrywide industrial action and peaceful demonstrations beginning Monday unless the government addresses their concerns.

The alliance said the latest fuel price increase announced on May 14 had worsened the already high cost of living and contributed to soaring commodity prices across the country.

Among the key demands presented by the group are the immediate withdrawal of the recent fuel price increase, harmonisation of fuel prices to curb illegal fuel adulteration involving kerosene, and the disbandment of EPRA, which they accuse of enabling exploitative pricing practices.

The stakeholders are also calling for the liberalisation of fuel pricing and a reduction in government control over the petroleum sector to allow what they termed “fair market-driven competition.”

“The nationwide protests are a united stand for economic justice, fairness, and the protection of livelihoods,” the statement read in part.

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The alliance further urged Kenyans affected by high fuel costs and rising commodity prices to join the demonstrations, saying the movement goes beyond the transport industry and reflects broader public frustration over economic hardship.

If fully implemented, the strike could disrupt public transport, cargo movement, ride-hailing services, and supply chains across the country, potentially affecting businesses and commuters nationwide.