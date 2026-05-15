Understanding Bipolar Disorder symptoms, causes & treatment
Mental health conversations in Kenya have become more open in recent years, with several public figures choosing to speak publicly about their struggles with bipolar disorder.
Former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh has previously shared how she was diagnosed with the condition after her husband noticed changes in her behaviour, while former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has also revealed that he lives with bipolar disorder.
The late journalist Kimani Mbugua openly discussed his mental health struggles before his death in 2025, helping bring national attention to the condition.
Kenyan TikToker Maribel Irungu who recently passed away, also previously spoke about her battle with bipolar disorder and the challenges of living with a mental illness in the public eye.
What is Bipolar disorder?
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme changes in mood, energy and behaviour.
A person living with the condition may experience periods of emotional highs, known as mania or hypomania, and periods of depression.
During manic episodes, someone may feel unusually energetic, overly confident, restless or unable to sleep.
They may also make impulsive decisions or engage in risky behaviour. During depressive episodes, they may feel sad, hopeless, tired or withdrawn from normal activities.
The condition can affect relationships, work, school and daily life if left untreated.
What causes Bipolar Disorder?
Doctors say there is no single known cause of bipolar disorder, but several factors may contribute to it.
Genetics
Research shows bipolar disorder can run in families. People with a close relative living with the condition may have a higher risk of developing it.
Brain Chemistry
Changes or imbalances in chemicals responsible for regulating mood are believed to play a role in triggering bipolar disorder.
Stress and Trauma
Stressful experiences such as grief, abuse, financial pressure or traumatic events may trigger episodes, especially in people who are already vulnerable.
Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Substance abuse can worsen symptoms and may increase the frequency of manic or depressive episodes.
Signs and symptoms of Bipolar
Some common signs of bipolar disorder include:
Extreme mood swings
Increased energy and reduced sleep
Fast speech or racing thoughts
Irritability or aggressive behaviour
Poor concentration
Feelings of sadness or hopelessness
Loss of interest in activities
Impulsive decision-making
Mental health experts caution that mood swings alone do not necessarily mean someone has bipolar disorder. Proper diagnosis should only be done by trained medical professionals.
Treatment and management
Although bipolar disorder has no known cure, it can be managed successfully through treatment and support.
Medication
Doctors may prescribe mood stabilisers, antidepressants or antipsychotic medication to help control symptoms and prevent severe episodes.
Therapy
Counselling and psychotherapy help patients understand their condition, manage stress and build healthy coping skills.
Healthy lifestyle
Maintaining a regular sleep schedule, exercising, eating healthy foods and avoiding drugs or alcohol can help reduce triggers.
Family and social support
Support from family and friends is important in helping patients stick to treatment and feel understood rather than isolated.
Breaking the stigma around mental health
Despite growing awareness, many Kenyans living with mental health conditions still face stigma and discrimination. Some people avoid seeking treatment because they fear being judged or misunderstood.
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