Understanding Bipolar Disorder symptoms, causes & treatment

A person living with the condition may experience periods of emotional highs, known as mania or hypomania, and periods of depression.

Mental health conversations in Kenya have become more open in recent years, with several public figures choosing to speak publicly about their struggles with bipolar disorder.

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Former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh has previously shared how she was diagnosed with the condition after her husband noticed changes in her behaviour, while former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has also revealed that he lives with bipolar disorder.

The late journalist Kimani Mbugua openly discussed his mental health struggles before his death in 2025, helping bring national attention to the condition.

Kenyan TikToker Maribel Irungu who recently passed away, also previously spoke about her battle with bipolar disorder and the challenges of living with a mental illness in the public eye.

What is Bipolar disorder?

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Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme changes in mood, energy and behaviour.

A person living with the condition may experience periods of emotional highs, known as mania or hypomania, and periods of depression.

During manic episodes, someone may feel unusually energetic, overly confident, restless or unable to sleep.

They may also make impulsive decisions or engage in risky behaviour. During depressive episodes, they may feel sad, hopeless, tired or withdrawn from normal activities.

The condition can affect relationships, work, school and daily life if left untreated.

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Understanding Bipolar Disorder symptoms, causes and treatment

What causes Bipolar Disorder?

Doctors say there is no single known cause of bipolar disorder, but several factors may contribute to it.

Genetics

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Research shows bipolar disorder can run in families. People with a close relative living with the condition may have a higher risk of developing it.

Brain Chemistry

Changes or imbalances in chemicals responsible for regulating mood are believed to play a role in triggering bipolar disorder.

Stress and Trauma

Stressful experiences such as grief, abuse, financial pressure or traumatic events may trigger episodes, especially in people who are already vulnerable.

Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Substance abuse can worsen symptoms and may increase the frequency of manic or depressive episodes.

Understanding Bipolar Disorder symptoms, causes and treatment

Signs and symptoms of Bipolar

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Some common signs of bipolar disorder include: Extreme mood swings

Increased energy and reduced sleep

Fast speech or racing thoughts

Irritability or aggressive behaviour

Poor concentration

Feelings of sadness or hopelessness

Loss of interest in activities

Impulsive decision-making

Mental health experts caution that mood swings alone do not necessarily mean someone has bipolar disorder. Proper diagnosis should only be done by trained medical professionals.

Treatment and management

Although bipolar disorder has no known cure, it can be managed successfully through treatment and support.

Medication

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Doctors may prescribe mood stabilisers, antidepressants or antipsychotic medication to help control symptoms and prevent severe episodes.

Therapy

Counselling and psychotherapy help patients understand their condition, manage stress and build healthy coping skills.

Healthy lifestyle

Maintaining a regular sleep schedule, exercising, eating healthy foods and avoiding drugs or alcohol can help reduce triggers.

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Understanding Bipolar Disorder symptoms, causes and treatment

Family and social support

Support from family and friends is important in helping patients stick to treatment and feel understood rather than isolated.

Breaking the stigma around mental health

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