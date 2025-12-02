Judy Nyawira’s guide to protecting children’s mental health online

Judy recalls a specific instance when they began filming educational discussions about menstruation. She had started conversations with Mumbus as early as age seven to prepare her for future discussions.

In the age of social media, families are increasingly sharing their lives online. From playful daily routines to educational conversations, content featuring children can quickly gain traction.

However, this visibility comes with responsibility. Judy Nyawira, also known as Bi Mkurugenzi, has navigated these waters thoughtfully, advocating for ethical and conscious family content creation.

Speaking to Hannah Githuki, Judy emphasised that children should have agency in the content they participate in. She recalls her experience creating videos with her daughter, Mumbus, noting the importance of her consent.

You can make them do it, but if it doesn't come from the child, if it's not a line of career or a direction the child is interested in, it won't be sustainable.

For Judy, the content her family produces starts with conversations at home. This ensures that her daughter feels involved and empowered, rather than coerced.

Especially this generation, if this is not a path she wants to follow, then me forcing her will just be detrimental to both of us.

Judy Nyawira with her daughter Mumbua

Learning through observation

Rather than dictating her child’s path, Judy encourages learning through observation. Mumbus has grown up seeing both her parents actively engaged in creative work, which naturally inspired her interest.

This approach has allowed Mumbus to take part in content creation willingly, developing a genuine enthusiasm for their family projects.

Judy recalls a specific instance when they began filming educational discussions about menstruation. She had started conversations with Mumbus as early as age seven to prepare her for future discussions.

When Mumbus began menstruating at ten, she was ready and eager to share her experience on their YouTube channel.

“She was very excited to talk about it. And I asked her, ‘Do you want this conversation on the YouTube channel?’ She said, ‘Yeah, why not?’”

Protecting mental health

The importance of mental health is central to Judy’s approach. She is keenly aware of the pressures social media can place on young minds.

Judy Nyawira with her daughter Mumbua

Children who feel forced into content creation may resent the experience later, potentially developing behavioural or emotional challenges.

If you force them when they’re kids, later when they grow up and see it, you’ll have to delete it. They may resent their parents because they didn’t choose that life.

Her philosophy ensures that content creation is not only sustainable but also safe. By involving her daughter in decisions and respecting her comfort levels, Judy demonstrates a model for responsible family engagement online.

Curating content together

The Pulse YouTube Influencer of the year 2025 also highlighted the importance of curating content intentionally. She and her family plan discussions, videos, and projects together, making sure each segment aligns with their values and brand.

“We sit down in the house, brainstorm, and come up with a final piece of concepts that reflect the best for the brand we’ve built,” she explains.

This process includes her husband Abel and daughter Mumbus, creating a collaborative environment.

The family doesn’t simply post random content; they carefully select topics and determine the narrative approach.

This planning allows the family to create meaningful content while preserving the dignity and autonomy of each participant.

Judy Nyawira ( Instagram)

Lessons for parents and creators

Judy’s approach provides valuable lessons for other parents navigating social media. First, always prioritise the child’s consent and interest.

Second, view participation as an opportunity for learning and growth, not merely for views or popularity. Third, plan and curate content collaboratively to ensure it aligns with shared values.

“It works better if both of you are in agreement. If it’s not something that is truly in them, and it’s not a career path or direction they would want to follow, it won’t be sustainable,” she advises.

A sustainable model for family content

By balancing consent, collaboration, and careful curation, Judy has created a model for family content that prioritises ethics over virality.