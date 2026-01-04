Prophet Owuor & claims of miracles, prophesies & healings defining an era

His large-scale crusades and televised sermons are punctuated by claims of miracles, prophesies and faith-based healings that have made headlines over the years with millions attending or following the sermons on TV and radio.

Prophet David Owuor stands as one of the most popular and compelling religious figures of the modern era in Kenya and the world at large.

Rising from an elite scientific background to establishing a ministry that has spread across the globe, fuelled by claims of extraordinary miracles, fulfilled prophecies and faith-based healings reported at his massive crusades, he has reshaped public faith conversations in Kenya and beyond.

Through the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, Owuor has built a movement centred on repentance, moral restoration, and preparation for what he describes as the imminent return of Christ.

Early life, family & education

Owuor was born in 1966 in Goma Village in Bondo, Siaya County.

His father was a civil servant while his mother was a homemaker with the couple having a total of nine children.

He began his education at Wambasa Primary School in Yimbo, before moving to Jusa Primary School in Siaya.

His family relocated to Uganda and he continued his education at Luzira and Kitalya schools before proceeding to Mbale Senior Secondary School for his O-levels.

He later proceeded to St. Peter’s College, Tororo, where he completed his A-level studies followed by a short stint at Makerere University, pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree.

Political instability in Uganda at the time saw the family head back home to Kenya where he joined the University of Nairobi and graduated in 1988.

The prominent religious figure also holds a degree from the University of Giessen’s Institute for Genetics in Germany.

He later furthered his education in Negev, Israel, graduating from Ben Gurion University with a Ph.D in Molecular Genetics (Science of the Future).

From a high-flying career to ministry

Before entering full-time ministry in the early 2000s, Owuor built a successful career as a researcher.

He worked as a scientist and lecturer in the United States, conducting research in areas such as cancer biology and pharmaceutical sciences.

He worked as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Center for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology at the University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC).

It is from here that Owuor transitioned to full-time ministry in early 2000s and quickly rose to prominence.

His services often feature claims of miracles and divine revelations with message centered on repentance, holiness, spiritual healing, and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.

Ministry of Repentance and Holiness

Owuor founded the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness in early 2000s and relocated back to Kenya where he set up his base and embarked on a mission to spread the gospel of revival, repentance and holiness to all corners of the world.

The ministry emphasises adherence to biblical principles, repentance from sin with followers urged to live a life of holiness and obedience to God.

His teachings include the imminent return of Jesus Christ and how the congregation should prepare for the same.

His large-scale crusades and televised sermons are punctuated by claims of miracles, prophesies and faith-based healings that have made headlines over the years with millions attending or following the sermons on TV and radio.

Claims of faith-based healings, prophesies & miracles that put Owuor in the spotlight

While he has a substantial following and significant influence in Kenya’s religious landscape, his claims and practices such as reported faith-based healings, prophetic insights, claims of supernatural occurrences at his crusades have drawn both strong support from adherents and critical scrutiny from skeptics.

Below are some claims of faith-based healings, prophesies and miracles attributed to the popular religious figure.

Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, Kenya

On a sunny day on June 5, 2005, Owuor sent his followers into a frenzy of celebrations after reportedly commanding rain to fall during his crusade with the ministry’s website listing this event as a supernatural occurrence.

A similar occurrence is reported to have happened during a revival crusade in Kisii on September 17, 2016.

Mega Healing Meeting- Menengai Grounds, Nakuru

Owuor held a mega healing meeting at Nakuru’s Menengai grounds on 30-31 December 2025.

Miracles are said to have happened with followers sharing testimonies of HIV healing, cripples receiving the ability to walk, the blind receiving sight and the deaf hearing.

The miracles were attributed to Jesus’ power at previous healing meetings.

Persons who identified themselves as medical practitioners backed the claims of faith-based healing for critical medical conditions, including HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness, and physical disabilities at the crusade in Nakuru.

Prophet David Owuor with two pilots of a private jet he was honoured with for his gospel activitIes during his Brazil mission.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has since released a statement cautioning that unverified claims by health professionals may mislead vulnerable patients.

As the statutory body responsible for regulating medical and dental practice in Kenya, KMPDC unequivocally condemns such statements by medical practitioners, which are based on unverified claims.

KMPDC is working closely with the Ministry of Health and other regulatory bodies to investigate these claims. Appropriate actions will be taken against any practitioner in order to safeguard public health, uphold medical ethics, and protect citizens from misinformation.

Healing in Kakamega

At the 2012 Kakamega revival crusade (31 August – 2 September 2012), testimony of a woman who claimed to have been healed of leprosy after being unable to walk was given with claims that the wounds dried up upon prayer at the event.

