How U.S. captured Nicolás Maduro in 2 hours: Spies, strikes & military might

Nicolás Maduro retreated to his fortress in Caracas as President of Venezuela but found himself in U.S. custody after a spectacular military operation that lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes. How did things change so fast?

United States Armed Forces staged one of the most audacious military operations of the 21st century - Operation Absolute Resolve in the early hours of January 3, 2026.

The operation which saw U.S. launch precision airstrikes in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas targeting key military installations culminated in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Within hours, the embattled Venezuelan leader (ow former) was in U.S. custody, flown out of the country to face criminal charges with U.S. President Donald Trump celebrating a victory that he claims no other military other than the U.S. can achieve.

Top secret, no leakages!

The operation was planned in secrecy with the U.S. deploying its state-of-the-art land, air and sea assets to pull one of the most spectacular operations in history.

A squad of elite military personnel was assembled to execute an arrest warrant for Maduro who was indicted in a U.S. court over charges of drug trafficking and was for a long time seen as a fugitive from justice.

The covert operation entailed gathering credible intelligence with one source within the Venezuelan government joining the team in observing how the 63-year-old operated.

With a bounty of 50 million USD on his head, Maduro knew that he was a marked man even as U.S built up military forces off the South American nation but he did not foresee the operation that unfolded on Saturday.

Spies watching Nicolás Maduro’s every move

According to top military personnel, U.S. spies watched Maduro’s every move and gathered intelligence including where he slept, what he ate, what he wore among many other pieces that aided the operation.

As part of their preparations for what lay ahead, the U.S. troops created an exact full-size replica of the safe house where Maduro was holed up and practiced entry routes as well as how to force their way through while also expecting resistance from his security team.

After months of meticulous planning, rehearsals and assessments, "Operation Absolute Resolve" was finalized with the elite squad ready to execute it with precision once the greenlight was received.

"Over the weeks through Christmas and New Year, the men and women of the United States military sat ready, patiently waiting for the right triggers to be met and the president to order us into action," America’s highest-ranking military officer, General Dan Caine told the press.

The false start

President Trump gave his approval four days earlier but top military officials chose to wait for better weather and less cloud cover to execute the mission.

"We were going to do this four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, and then all of a sudden it opened up. And we said: go," Trump explained on Fox & Friends on Saturday shortly after the successful military operation.

Optimal conditions to execute the high-risk military intervention were finally attained on Friday night, with the order from President Trump coming in at 22:46 EST on Friday (03:46 GMT on Saturday).

"He said to us, and we appreciate it... good luck and godspeed," General Caine stated.

The orders which came shortly before midnight in Caracas saw the troops take full advantage of the night, operating in darkness and capitalizing on the element of surprise.

Zero hour in Caracas: Operation Absolute Resolve comes alive

An unprecedented mission executed by air, land and sea unfolded, lasting about two hours and twenty minutes.

Venezuela’s skies witnessed the spectacular demonstration of America’s military might as more than 150 aircrafts were deployed.

Bombers, fighter jets and reconnaissance planes sliced through the night sky, expertly maneuvered and ready for every possible situation.

"It was very complex, extremely complex, the whole manoeuvre, the landings, the number of aircraft. We had a fighter jet for every possible situation." Trump said on Fox News.

Dark and deadly

Caracas was shaken by loud blasts, followed by huge fires and thick plumes of smoke from apparent detonations as the U.S. military hit target sites, including air defence systems and other military targets.

Trump claimed that the operation saw U.S. troops cut electricity supply in Caracas, leaving the city in darkness.

The lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have...It was dark and it was deadly.

Moving with speed, precision and discipline, US forces made their way into Caracas and headed for Maduro’s safe house.

The fortress that failed to offer Nicolás Maduro the protection he envisioned

According to Gen Caine, the troops that were heavily-armed, including with a blowtorch that would come in handy if the need to cut through the metal doors of Maduro's fortress arose arrived at the 63-year-old’s location shortly after the strikes began at 02:01 local time.

"They were in a ready position waiting for us. They knew we were coming." Gen Caine stated, confirming that the U.S. troops came under heavy fire during which one of the US helicopters was hit but was still able to fly for the entire mission.

The apprehension force descended into Maduro's compound and moved with speed, precision and discipline, seizing Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

"He was trying to get to a safe place, which wasn't safe, because we would have had the door blown up in about 47 seconds. He made it to the door. He was unable to close it. He got bum rushed so fast that he didn't get into that [room]," Trump said adding that the U.S. troops “just broke in, and they broke into places that were not really able to be broken into, you know, steel doors that were put there for just this reason.”

President Trump who was flanked CIA Director John Ratcliffe and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio watched the operation from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

It was an incredible thing to see," Trump said on Saturday. "If you would have seen what happened, I mean, I watched it literally like I was watching a television show. And if you would've seen the speed, the violence... it's just, it was an amazing thing, an amazing job that these people did

The sheer success of the mission left Trump full of praises for the U.S. military personnel.