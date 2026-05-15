Kenyans in these towns to pay more after EPRA fuel price hike

Mandera now has the most expensive Super Petrol at Sh234.90 per litre, with Diesel retailing at Sh265.10 and Kerosene at Sh174.96.

Motorists across the country will dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased fuel prices in its latest monthly review for the period between May 15 and June 14, 2026.

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In the review, EPRA raised the price of Super Petrol by Sh16.65 per litre and Diesel by Sh46.29 per litre, while Kerosene prices remained unchanged.

The new prices took effect at midnight and will remain in force for the next 30 days.

Nairobi fuel prices cross Sh240 for diesel

In Nairobi, Super Petrol will now retail at Sh214.25 per litre, Diesel at Sh242.92 and Kerosene at Sh152.78.

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The sharp rise in Diesel prices is expected to increase the cost of transport and goods across the country, given that the fuel is widely used in public transport, logistics and manufacturing.

Northern Kenya records highest fuel prices

Residents in northern and remote parts of the country will continue paying the highest prices for fuel following the review.

Mandera now has the most expensive Super Petrol at Sh234.90 per litre, with Diesel retailing at Sh265.10 and Kerosene at Sh174.96.

EPRA announces fuel prices

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Other towns with some of the highest fuel prices include: Elwak: Petrol Sh231.15, Diesel Sh261.08

Eldas: Petrol Sh231.68, Diesel Sh261.63

Moyale: Petrol Sh229.10, Diesel Sh258.86

Tarbaj: Petrol Sh228.57, Diesel Sh258.30

Wajir: Petrol Sh228.82, Diesel Sh258.57

Marsabit: Petrol Sh226.55, Diesel Sh256.13

Coast region also hit by increase

In Mombasa, motorists will pay Sh211.09 for Petrol, Sh239.64 for Diesel and Sh149.49 for Kerosene. Other Coast towns also registered higher prices: Malindi: Petrol Sh212.23, Diesel Sh240.87

Voi: Petrol Sh213.13, Diesel Sh241.83

Taveta: Petrol Sh215.40, Diesel Sh244.27

Lamu: Petrol Sh216.06, Diesel Sh244.99

Rift Valley and Western towns see higher Costs

In Nakuru, Petrol will retail at Sh213.15 while Diesel will cost Sh242.33.

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Other towns affected include: Eldoret: Petrol Sh213.92, Diesel Sh243.15

Kitale: Petrol Sh214.15, Diesel Sh243.42

Bungoma: Petrol Sh214.80, Diesel Sh244.10

Lodwar: Petrol Sh220.30, Diesel Sh250.01

Kakuma: Petrol Sh222.86, Diesel Sh252.76

Central and Eastern Kenya prices rise

Motorists in Central Kenya will also pay more following the review.

Nyeri residents will buy Petrol at Sh216.12 and Diesel at Sh244.93, while in Embu, Petrol will retail at Sh215.69 and Diesel at Sh244.46.

Petrol cars in Kenya average about 12 kilometres per litre, diesel models typically return around 15 kilometres per litre

Other affected towns include: Meru: Petrol Sh218.89, Diesel Sh247.91

Isiolo: Petrol Sh218.67, Diesel Sh247.65

Nanyuki: Petrol Sh217.02, Diesel Sh245.89

Narok: Petrol Sh216.14, Diesel Sh244.95

Kitui: Petrol Sh216.38, Diesel Sh245.20

The increase in fuel prices is likely to trigger a rise in the cost of transport and essential commodities in the coming weeks as businesses adjust to the higher energy costs.