Autopsy details JOOUST student’s final moments before death

Alice, who was the second-born in a family of five, vanished shortly after attending classes, prompting concern among relatives.

An autopsy has revealed that a second-year university student whose body was discovered in Bar Kowino Forest in Bondo died from blunt force trauma and had also been sexually assaulted, deepening shock and grief over the killing.

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The body of Alice Riyanga was found dumped in a thicket in Bondo town on Saturday, days after she was reported missing following classes last Wednesday evening.

Police have since arrested one suspect in connection with the murder as investigations into the incident continue.

Arrest made as investigations intensify

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, May 12, Bondo OCPD Benjamin Murkomen confirmed that police were holding Maxmillian John Madin, a Tanzanian national believed to have been in a relationship with the deceased.

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According to police, the suspect remains in custody as detectives work to establish the events leading to Alice’s disappearance and death.

Alice, who was the second-born in a family of five, vanished shortly after attending classes, prompting concern among relatives, friends and fellow students after attempts to contact her failed.

Her body was later discovered deep inside Bar Kowino Forest, also known locally as Barino thicket.

The late Alice Riang'a

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Father recounts painful identification process

The student’s father, Richard Riang’a, emotionally described the difficult moment he was called upon to identify his daughter’s body.

“As a first-time parent, if I were shown this child, I wouldn't have been able to recognise her well because, according to how she looked, her face was damaged,” he said.

Richard said the condition of the body forced him to rely on other physical features and clothing to confirm her identity.

“I asked for a little time to try to look at her legs and toes to recognise her. I requested her clothes so we could confirm it was her,” he added.

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Autopsy findings raise more questions

Post-mortem examination results showed that Alice died after being hit on the head with a blunt object.

The autopsy also confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted before her death, findings that have intensified calls for swift justice from members of the public.

The murder has once again raised concerns over the safety of female students and the increasing cases of violence targeting young women.

Fresh concern over deaths of female students

Alice’s death comes just days after another case involving a female university student in Nairobi.

The late Alice Riang'a

Consolata Githinji died after falling from the sixth floor of a short-stay apartment in Kileleshwa, but an autopsy later showed she did not die from injuries caused by the fall.