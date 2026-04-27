CCTV footage reveals timeline gaps in Consolata Githinji’s death in Kileleshwa Airbnb
Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old Consolata Githinji, who died after falling from the sixth floor of a short-stay apartment in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, in the early hours of Sunday.
While CCTV footage has helped reconstruct parts of her final moments, a critical gap in the timeline continues to raise more questions than answers.
According to reports, Githinji checked into the apartment at around 4:17 a.m. with a man identified as Tony Odhiambo.
Moments after they entered, CCTV footage shows the door opening again, an unusual detail that has drawn the attention of investigators.
Shortly after, movements at the doorway suggest a possible disturbance inside the room.
At approximately 4:34 a.m., a security guard is seen entering the apartment briefly before exiting. That moment would become one of the last recorded interactions before the situation escalated.
The missing minutes
What follows is a critical gap in the timeline.
There is no clear public account of what transpired inside the apartment after the guard left. At some point after 4:34 a.m., Githinji fell from the sixth floor.
By the time police arrived at the scene at around 6:19 a.m., she had already died, and Odhiambo was taken into custody.
This unaccounted period, spanning over an hour, has become central to the investigation.
Detectives are now working to establish what happened inside the room during those missing minutes and whether there was any opportunity for intervention.
Conflicting accounts
Odhiambo has reportedly told investigators that Githinji jumped from the window following an argument.
However, his account is now being examined alongside the CCTV sequence, which suggests there may have been more taking place inside the apartment than initially indicated.
The early signs of a disturbance and the guard’s brief entry into the room raise questions that have yet to be answered.
More questions than answers
As investigations continue, authorities are yet to determine whether the incident was a case of suicide or if there was foul play involved.
The combination of partial CCTV footage and missing details has left both investigators and the public searching for clarity.
While the cameras provide a framework of movement and timing, they leave crucial gaps, gaps that now hold the key to understanding how the events of that morning unfolded.
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