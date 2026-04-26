Who is Cole Tomas Allen? White House Correspondents' Dinner suspect

A California man identified as Cole Tomas Allen is in federal custody after allegedly storming a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night.

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President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and senior cabinet members were evacuated from the Washington Hilton Hotel ballroom.

Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was identified as the suspect by two law enforcement officials who spoke to the Associated Press. He is now expected to face federal prosecution.

Cole Tomas Allen

The Incident

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Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he rushed a security checkpoint and ran toward the ballroom where the dinner was being held, according to Jeff Carroll, interim police chief for the Metropolitan Police Department.

He exchanged gunfire with law enforcement and was tackled to the ground.

A total of at least five to eight gunshots were fired during the incident, according to two law enforcement sources.

Inside the ballroom, officers in tactical gear with long guns jumped over tables, brandishing their weapons as the president and other dignitaries were rushed from the stage. Attendees ducked under their tables.

One Secret Service agent was shot, but the bullet hit the agent's protective bulletproof vest.

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"He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," Trump said. No other injuries were reported.

Saturday's dinner was notable as the first White House Correspondents' Dinner attended by Trump while serving as president.

He had attended the dinner before his first term but skipped it throughout his entire first presidency.

Cole Tomas Allen

Who Is Cole Tomas Allen?

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A LinkedIn profile in the suspect's name describes him as a "mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth."

He obtained a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 and a master's degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025.

Caltech confirmed to multiple news outlets that a student by the name of Cole Allen graduated from the institution in 2017.

A LinkedIn profile matching Allen's name and photo described him as a part-time teacher at C2 Education, a test prep and tutoring company.

C2 named Allen the company's "teacher of the month" in December 2024, according to social media posts from the company.

Allen also described himself as a video game developer on his LinkedIn profile, and appears to have published an indie game called Bohrdom for sale on the Steam gaming platform for $1.99.

He registered a trademark for the game's name in 2018, according to federal trademark records.

Security agents at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Officials said Allen has no prior criminal record and was not on the radar of law enforcement in Washington, D.C.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said authorities had "no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved," and Carroll described the attacker as appearing to be "a lone actor" who is believed to have stayed at the Washington Hilton, where the dinner took place.

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Alleged Motive and Charges

Two sources told CBS News that Allen told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials. Investigators have not officially confirmed a motive, and the investigation is ongoing.

Allen will be charged with one count each of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced Saturday night.

Pirro said she expects him to face more charges as the investigation unfolds.

"It is clear, based upon what we know so far, that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could," Pirro said.

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Pirro also did not rule out terrorism charges, stating: "If there's anything like that we will find it, and we will file it." Allen is expected to be arraigned on Monday in federal court.

Investigation Underway

FBI agents swarmed a Torrance, California, home tied to the suspect on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses on the ground watched as FBI agents arrived outside of the suspected gunman's residence on Gramercy Avenue in Torrance, with a large law enforcement scene including agents in tactical gear and armoured vehicles.

President Trump addressed reporters at the White House late Saturday evening. "It is always shocking when something like this happens," Trump told reporters at the press briefing.

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