New scoring models push KCB mobile loans to Sh1.5B per day

The lender further attributed the growth to regular credit limit refresh cycles, including bi-monthly reviews for products such as the KCB Mobile Loan and Salary Advance Loan.

KCB Group disbursed mobile loans worth Sh544 billion in 2025, translating to an average of Sh1.5 billion every day, underlining the lender’s growing push towards digital credit solutions across the region.

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According to the lender’s 2025 Integrated Report, the value of mobile loans disbursed grew by 30 per cent during the year, supported by new digital lending products, enhanced customer scoring models, and expanded data-driven credit assessment systems.

The bank said it rolled out several new digital lending solutions targeting both individual and business customers, including e-mobility financing, DigiFLME, merchant cashflow loans and device financing products as part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion and expand access to credit.

KCB also strengthened its application and behavioural scoring models, particularly on the KCB M-PESA platform, resulting in a 7% year-on-year increase in the number of customers eligible for credit and a 17% increase in limit values.

The improved scoring system translated into an eight per cent growth in loan disbursements as more customers qualified for higher credit limits.

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The lender further attributed the growth to regular credit limit refresh cycles, including bi-monthly reviews for products such as the KCB Mobile Loan and Salary Advance Loan.

KCB Group PLC CEO Paul Russo

According to the report, the reviews helped ensure credit limits remained aligned with customers’ financial activity and repayment behaviour, allowing eligible borrowers to access higher amounts over time.

KCB also updated its KCB Mobi business rules by integrating M-PESA and PesaLink inflows into its credit decision-making process.

The integration expanded the pool of pre-scored customers while also increasing approved loan limits, contributing directly to the sharp rise in mobile loan uptake during the year.

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The strong performance comes as KCB continues to deepen its digital banking strategy, with the bank reporting that 99 per cent of all customer transactions in 2025 were completed through digital platforms.