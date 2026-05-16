Ndindi Nyoro proposes tax cuts and subsidies to bring down fuel prices

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during public participation session organised by the joint Committee of Finance & National Planning and Public Debt & Privatisation on the Proposed sale of GoK's 15% stake in Safaricom

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during public participation session organised by the joint Committee of Finance & National Planning and Public Debt & Privatisation on the Proposed sale of GoK's 15% stake in Safaricom

Kenyan MP Ndindi Nyoro Seeks Recall of Parliament Over Fuel Price CutsKiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has called for the urgent recall of the National Assembly from recess to consider a series of legislative amendments to reduce fuel prices and cushion Kenyans from rising living costs.

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In a statement issued on Saturday, the Kiharu Member of Parliament said he had formally written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang'ula, requesting that lawmakers reconvene “at the earliest, preferably Monday,” to process the proposed changes.

Nyoro said the amendments target taxes and levies imposed on petroleum products, which have contributed significantly to the recent rise in pump prices across the country.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

In its latest price review, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority increased the price of super petrol by Sh16.65 to Sh214.25 per litre, and diesel by Sh46.29 to Sh242.92 per litre.

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Kerosene remained unchanged at Sh152.78 per litre.

Among the proposals is an amendment to the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act to reduce VAT on fuel products from 8 percent to zero, effectively making petrol, diesel, and kerosene VAT exempt.

According to the legislator, the move would lower the cost of Super Petrol and diesel by approximately Sh15.87 and Sh17.99 per litre, respectively.

The MP also proposed a reduction of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) by Sh7 through the revocation of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (Imposition of Levy) Order, 2024.

In addition, Nyoro noted that a proposed Sh5 billion diesel subsidy programme would not require parliamentary approval, potentially allowing the government to implement the measure immediately.

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“All these proposals can reduce the price by an acceptable margin and avert damaging inflationary effects to the economy,” Nyoro said in his statement.

In a letter dated May 15, 2026, addressed to Speaker Wetang’ula, Nyoro argued that the matter was urgent and required Parliament’s intervention under its constitutional mandate.

“I respectfully write to request your consideration for the recall of the National Assembly from recess… to deliberate on urgent proposed legislative amendments aimed at reducing the cost of fuel in the country,” the letter read in part.

The lawmaker further stated that detailed proposals had been submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.

The push comes amid growing public concern over the rising cost of fuel and its impact on inflation, transport costs, and the broader economy.

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Fuel prices are a politically sensitive issue in Kenya, with consumers and businesses continuing to feel pressure from elevated energy costs.