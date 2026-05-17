A woman using her phone while lying on the couch

A woman using her phone while lying on the couch

Explainer: Where do mobile network providers get the data bundles they sell?

Every day, millions of people purchase mobile data bundles from companies like Safaricom, Airtel, and MTN to access the internet, stream videos, use social media, send messages, and work online.

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Although mobile data has become an essential part of modern life, many people still wonder where these companies actually get the “data” they sell to customers.

At first glance, it may seem as though telecom providers purchase huge quantities of internet and then divide it into packages for customers.

AI-generated image of a young person using their phone

In reality, mobile data is not a physical product stored somewhere like fuel, electricity, or bottled water. What telecom companies really sell is access to a vast communication network connected to the global internet.

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To understand this properly, it helps to first understand what mobile data actually is. When a customer buys a 1GB or 5GB bundle, they are not purchasing a tangible object.

They are paying for permission to transfer a certain amount of digital information through the telecom company’s network.

The term “GB,” short for gigabyte, is simply a measurement of data usage. Every online activity consumes data, whether it is watching videos, browsing websites, downloading apps, listening to music, or sending photos through messaging applications.

Behind the scenes, telecom operators build enormous infrastructure systems that make internet access possible. One of the most visible parts of this infrastructure is the cell tower. These towers communicate wirelessly with mobile phones and allow users to connect to the internet from almost anywhere.

Whenever mobile data is turned on, a phone connects to the nearest tower, which then forwards internet traffic into the operator’s wider network.

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However, towers alone are not enough to power the internet. Telecom providers also rely heavily on fibre-optic cables that carry massive amounts of information at extremely high speeds across cities, countries, and continents.

Fibre-optic systems form the backbone of modern telecommunications networks. They connect towers, cities, internet gateways, and data centres where network traffic is processed and managed.

Inside these facilities are powerful servers and routing systems that monitor customer usage, authenticate subscriptions, and direct internet traffic efficiently across the network.

Even with all this infrastructure, telecom companies do not create the internet itself. Instead, they connect their networks to the wider global internet through international systems.

One of the most important parts of this global infrastructure is submarine fibre-optic cables laid deep beneath oceans.

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These undersea cables carry the majority of the world’s internet traffic and connect Africa to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Workers at the Kenyan port of Mombasa haul ashore a fibre optic cable in June 2009 as part of a scheme to boost internet connectivity in East Africa

Through these connections, mobile operators gain access to the global internet ecosystem. They also establish agreements with other internet providers, cloud companies, and telecom networks to exchange traffic efficiently.

This is what allows someone using mobile data in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, or Uganda to instantly access websites and services hosted thousands of kilometres away.

The concept of a “data bundle” therefore becomes easier to understand. A bundle is essentially a usage allowance that permits customers to consume part of a telecom provider’s network capacity for a limited period of time.

The provider measures how much data a customer uses and deducts it from the bundle balance accordingly. Streaming high-definition video uses significantly more data than sending a simple text message because larger amounts of information must travel through the network.

Running these systems is extremely expensive. Telecom companies spend billions building and maintaining towers, laying fibre cables, powering equipment, operating data centres, and upgrading technologies from older standards such as 3G to faster systems like 4G and 5G.

Governments also charge telecom operators for spectrum licenses, which give them legal permission to use specific radio frequencies for wireless communication. Without spectrum allocation, mobile communication networks would interfere with one another and fail to function properly.

Pricing for mobile data differs from one country to another because operating conditions vary widely.

Competition between providers, infrastructure quality, electricity costs, government regulation, and international bandwidth prices all influence how expensive internet access becomes for consumers.

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In some countries, intense market competition helps push data prices lower, while in other regions, limited infrastructure or high operational costs make internet access more expensive.

Many customers are also curious about “unlimited” internet plans. In practice, most unlimited packages are not completely without limits.

Telecom providers often apply fair usage policies that reduce connection speeds after a customer consumes very large amounts of data. This helps prevent network congestion and ensures that all users continue receiving stable service.

As technology continues advancing, mobile networks are evolving rapidly through faster fiber infrastructure, expanded 5G coverage, improved cloud systems, and smarter traffic management technologies powered by artificial intelligence.

These developments are gradually increasing internet speeds and expanding access across many parts of the world.

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In the end, companies like Safaricom, Airtel, and MTN do not obtain “data bundles” from a warehouse or supplier.