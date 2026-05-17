Advertisement

Ruto to pitch Kenya’s housing model at World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan

10:10 - 17 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
President William Ruto inspecting an affordable housing project
President William Ruto inspecting an affordable housing project
Advertisement

President William Ruto is set to travel to Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), where Kenya will showcase its Affordable Housing Programme as a model for sustainable urban development.

Advertisement

According to a statement issued on Friday by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Kenya was invited to the global forum in recognition of its progress in affordable housing and urban renewal initiatives.

The World Urban Forum, convened by UN-Habitat, will bring together governments, investors, development agencies, civil society organisations, and city leaders to discuss solutions to the global housing crisis and promote sustainable urbanisation.

President William Ruto lays the foundation stone at Emgwen Affordable Housing Project in Nandi County.
President William Ruto lays the foundation stone at Emgwen Affordable Housing Project in Nandi County.

At the forum, Kenya is expected to highlight the impact of its Affordable Housing Programme, which the government says has contributed to the transformation of informal settlements, job creation, and the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

State House said the event will also provide an opportunity for Kenya to attract partnerships and investments aimed at scaling up affordable housing projects and urban renewal programmes, including the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration initiative.

President Ruto, who was recently named a global champion for adequate housing by UN-Habitat, is expected to use the platform to advocate for innovative financing mechanisms and reforms to the global financial system to increase investment in housing and infrastructure across Africa.

On the sidelines of the forum, the President is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with several heads of state, investors, and development partners. 

Among the planned meetings is an engagement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev aimed at strengthening cooperation in energy, information and communication technology, infrastructure, and Special Economic Zones. Discussions are also expected to focus on expanding export markets for Kenyan agricultural products.

Following the Azerbaijan visit, President Ruto will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, for a State Visit centred on trade and investment cooperation.

Advertisement

During the visit, he is expected to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and witness the signing of agreements covering investment, transport, ICT, tourism, and diplomatic cooperation.

State House said the Kazakhstan visit will also advance plans for establishing a logistics hub at either the Port of Mombasa or the Port of Lamu, as well as tea and coffee trading hubs in Astana. 

Other areas of cooperation under discussion include nuclear energy, cybersecurity, space technology, financial services, tourism, and labour mobility.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Video
20.08.2024
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
A woman using her phone while lying on the couch
News
17.05.2026
Explainer: Where do mobile network providers get the data bundles they sell?
President William Ruto inspecting an affordable housing project
News
17.05.2026
Ruto to pitch Kenya’s housing model at World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during public participation session organised by the joint Committee of Finance & National Planning and Public Debt & Privatisation on the Proposed sale of GoK's 15% stake in Safaricom
News
16.05.2026
Ndindi Nyoro proposes tax cuts and subsidies to bring down fuel prices
Commuters stranded as Nairobi-Ngong matatus strike
News
16.05.2026
Transport alliance declares strike over fuel price hike
A person watching TV
News
16.05.2026
Kenya launches major crackdown on 84 movie piracy sites
Cocktails, culture & convenience: How Kenya is shaking up a new social ritual
Lifestyle
15.05.2026
Cocktails, culture & convenience: How Kenya is shaking up a new social ritual