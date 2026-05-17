Ruto to pitch Kenya’s housing model at World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan

President William Ruto is set to travel to Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), where Kenya will showcase its Affordable Housing Programme as a model for sustainable urban development.

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According to a statement issued on Friday by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Kenya was invited to the global forum in recognition of its progress in affordable housing and urban renewal initiatives.

The World Urban Forum, convened by UN-Habitat, will bring together governments, investors, development agencies, civil society organisations, and city leaders to discuss solutions to the global housing crisis and promote sustainable urbanisation.

President William Ruto lays the foundation stone at Emgwen Affordable Housing Project in Nandi County.

At the forum, Kenya is expected to highlight the impact of its Affordable Housing Programme, which the government says has contributed to the transformation of informal settlements, job creation, and the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurship.

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State House said the event will also provide an opportunity for Kenya to attract partnerships and investments aimed at scaling up affordable housing projects and urban renewal programmes, including the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration initiative.

President Ruto, who was recently named a global champion for adequate housing by UN-Habitat, is expected to use the platform to advocate for innovative financing mechanisms and reforms to the global financial system to increase investment in housing and infrastructure across Africa.

On the sidelines of the forum, the President is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with several heads of state, investors, and development partners.

Among the planned meetings is an engagement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev aimed at strengthening cooperation in energy, information and communication technology, infrastructure, and Special Economic Zones. Discussions are also expected to focus on expanding export markets for Kenyan agricultural products.

Following the Azerbaijan visit, President Ruto will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, for a State Visit centred on trade and investment cooperation.

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During the visit, he is expected to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and witness the signing of agreements covering investment, transport, ICT, tourism, and diplomatic cooperation.

State House said the Kazakhstan visit will also advance plans for establishing a logistics hub at either the Port of Mombasa or the Port of Lamu, as well as tea and coffee trading hubs in Astana.