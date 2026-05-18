Kenya among costliest fuel markets as regional prices reveal sharp differences

Uganda is among the few countries to record a drop in petrol prices, with costs falling from Sh184.55 to Sh179.74.

New fuel price comparisons across East Africa have revealed significant differences in how countries are managing energy costs, with Kenya emerging as one of the region's most expensive markets for fuel products.

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The latest May 2026 data shows varying trends in petrol, diesel and kerosene prices across six countries, highlighting the impact of taxation policies, import dependence, subsidy programmes and changing household energy use.

While some countries recorded price reductions or moderate increases, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania continue to experience notable pricing pressure in key fuel products.

Rwanda overtakes region on petrol prices

Rwanda now has the highest petrol prices in East Africa after prices rose sharply from Sh203.09 to Sh259.09.

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Kenya follows as the second-most expensive petrol market, with prices increasing from Sh206.97 to Sh214.25.

Tanzania also recorded a rise in petrol costs, moving from Sh189.81to Sh204.67, while Burundi experienced a smaller increase.

Uganda was among the few countries to record a drop in petrol prices, with costs falling from Sh184.55 to Sh179.74.

The figures suggest continued upward pressure in import-reliant economies, especially those heavily exposed to currency fluctuations and taxation structures.

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Kenya becomes East Africa's most expensive diesel market

For diesel, Kenya has emerged as the costliest market in the region after prices climbed dramatically from Sh206.84 to Sh242.92.

Tanzania follows behind at Sh184.55, while Rwanda and Uganda remain relatively lower.

Diesel is particularly important because it powers transport systems, freight movement, manufacturing and many industrial activities.

Higher diesel costs often have a wider effect on economies because they can increase the cost of moving goods and operating businesses.

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Kenya's position at the top of the regional diesel price list could therefore place pressure on sectors that rely heavily on transport and logistics.

Kerosene tells a different story

Kerosene prices reveal a different pattern across the region.

Tanzania now has the highest kerosene price after costs jumped from Sh211.34 to Sh232.68, almost double Kenya's Sh152.78, which remained unchanged.

An AI-generated image of a fuel station

Uganda and Rwanda also recorded increases, while Burundi and Ethiopia maintained lower prices compared to Tanzania.

The difference may reflect changing household energy consumption patterns. Tanzania's high kerosene prices could indicate a stronger transition toward alternative energy sources such as liquefied petroleum gas.

In Kenya, the stable and relatively lower kerosene cost may suggest continued dependence among lower-income households that still rely on the fuel for cooking and lighting.

Ethiopia remains the region's cheapest fuel market

Across all three products, Ethiopia remains the lowest-cost fuel market in East Africa.

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Petrol rose from Sh117 to Sh137.52, diesel moved from Sh134.81 to Sh148.16 and kerosene increased from Sh110 to Sh125.

A fuel station

Despite the increases, Ethiopia's prices remain significantly lower than those of its regional neighbours.