Ranking Africa’s 10 World Cup 2026 teams: Who has the best chance to go far?

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature ten African nations for the first time ever.

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This would be an opportunity for these teams to show their squad depth. Hence, lots of football fans are already asking the question, “Who has the best chance to go far?”

The question is one to be answered based on accurate analysis. The truth is, no one knows for certain, but there are definitely trends and stats that can point us towards the likely answer.

Also, since the tournament is beyond what happens on the pitch, many other observers, especially sports bettors will be interested in the answer to this query.

As Mightytips.com betting experts mentioned mentioned, the increased slots for the World Cup is exciting news for bettors and bookmakers are bracing up for the biggest amount of stakes ever in a tournament.

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While this is great for the industry, new punters must do their homework before going all in. Start by researching the right bookmakers, the markets and team forms.

You also want to learn about odds. Reliable reviews and guides can help you navigate this part. For instance, a platform like MightyTips which consists of a team of international sports betting experts can provide you with vetted tips, analysis, and independent bookmaker reviews.

Also, bettors who are looking to place daily wagers can check out today’s MightyTips predictions for daily previews.

The rest of the post looks at how the African teams heading to North America for football’s biggest event will likely perform. In ascending order, this is how we think the teams will perform: Morocco

Senegal

Ivory Coast

Egypt

DR Congo

Algeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tunisia

Cape Verde

1. Morocco

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Morocco enters the tournament as the number-one-ranked team from Africa. Throughout the qualifying stage, the team was phenomenal, with only two goals conceded in eight match victories.

However, they recently experienced internal issues due to the resignation of head coach Walid Regragui.

In Walid’s words, “The team needs a fresh face, a different energy, and a new perspective with a new coach.”

With the tournament in less than a month, the team has found faith in Mohamed Ouahbi. So, they are expected to come fully prepared.

2. Senegal

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The Teranga Lions are still very strong contenders despite losing the 2025 AFCON to a court ruling.

They were undefeated in their qualifying matches and will mark their fourth World Cup appearance in history in North America.

Senegal remains the second African nation to reach the tournament’s quarter-finals. Clearly, a team to watch out for among other African teams at the World Cup.

3. Ivory Coast

The AFCON champions of 2023 have done everything to enhance their defensive and attacking capabilities. They showcased this with two victories against South Korea and Scotland in friendly matches.

At this point, with the talents of Amad Diallo, Franck Kessi, and Yan Diomande, they stand a solid chance against Germany and Ecuador.

4. Egypt

Egypt has made an impressive comeback after missing out on the last World Cup. Their qualification run was pure dominance, scoring a total of 29 goals while conceding only two.

This is the most goals scored during the CAF qualification rounds and shows how lethal their offense is, led by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

They face Belgium and Iran in their opening group fixtures, and their reputation will be tested early. Regardless, they have the potential to survive past the group stages.

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5. DR Congo

The Leopards have perhaps the most inspiring story on this list. First, they showed class by defeating giants like Nigeria and Cameroon. Then, they went on to win their inter-confederation playoff against Jamaica.

The win came through an Axel Tuanzebe 100th-minute strike, ending a 52-year World Cup drought. “...That was the greatest moment of my career,” the defender said during an interview with BBC Sports.

6. Algeria

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Algeria’s return can be attributed to the numerous dual-national talents they’ve added to their squad.

Most of these players have tactical discipline too, and their ability to grind out 1-0 victories makes them difficult to play against.

7. South Africa

South Africa has changed its style of play from individual talent to one that encourages high pressing.

In addition, Bafana Bafana’s recent record against strong African teams suggests they have the potential to advance to the Round of 16.

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8. Ghana

The Black Stars have the youngest squad among their African peers. While their inexperience may be a limitation, their speed in transitional play is commendable.

That said, you’ll find different opinions on social media debating whether their style will take them far or end their dreams early.

9. Tunisia

Tunisia will bring some of the best technical talents from Africa to the World Cup. They play a possession-based game through midfield, which limits their opponents.

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They are more likely to force a draw against any of the top European teams. How far they go will unravel after the first two ties.

10. Cape Verde

The Cape Verde Islands have qualified for the tournament directly for the first time in history, setting sail for a new chapter in African football.

They also have the wild card advantage, as participation with nothing to lose makes them unpredictable.

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The Bottom Line

The number of African participants at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is historical, with 10 nations representing the continent.

Clearly, Africa is being recognised at this level, and even though Morocco and Senegal are at the forefront, every team that has made the trip has a point to prove.

It is also safe to say that North America will have the most competitive performances of African nations in World Cup history. This is regardless of whether any of the teams wins the trophy or not.