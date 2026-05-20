DP Kindiki joins Kiraitu Murungi in mourning daughter Anita at requiem mass

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi during the requim mass of Murungi's daughter Anita

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi during the requim mass of Murungi's daughter Anita

The Deputy President also used the gathering to call for national cohesion, urging Kenyans to safeguard peace and stability despite political differences.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki joined former Meru Governor and former Cabinet Minister Kiraitu Murungi and his family for a requiem mass held in honour of his daughter, Anita Kendi Murungi, who passed away after a short illness.

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The emotional service brought together family members, political leaders, and friends who gathered to support the Murungi family as they came to terms with the loss.

Leaders pay tribute to Anita and support family

Kindiki delivered a condolence message describing Kiraitu as a long-time colleague, mentor figure, and close friend. He reflected on their shared journey in public service and the personal bond that has grown over the years.

He also noted Kiraitu’s long political career, highlighting his decades in elective politics and service in senior government positions.

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Beyond public life, he said Kiraitu had remained deeply committed to family and community values, which many younger leaders had observed and learned from.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi during the requim mass of Murungi's daughter Anita

Personal memories and lighter moments

In a lighter moment during his speech, Kindiki recalled teaching Kiraitu’s daughter at the University of Nairobi.

He jokingly said he had contributed 'one percent' to her upbringing through his role as her law lecturer, a remark that drew brief laughter from mourners.

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He used the moment to reflect on the human side of leaders, noting the personal connections that often exist behind public roles.

Call for peace and national unity

The Deputy President also used the gathering to call for national cohesion, urging Kenyans to safeguard peace and stability despite political differences.

He observed that while disagreements in politics are unavoidable, the country’s unity should remain a shared responsibility across all sides. He appealed to leaders and citizens alike to place Kenya’s stability above competing interests.

Kiraitu Murungi and his wife Priscilla during the requim mass of their daughter Anita

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Presidential condolences conveyed

Kindiki conveyed condolences from President William Ruto, who is currently out of the country.

He noted that the President had been in direct communication with the family and had expressed his support and solidarity during the period of mourning.

Senior leaders in attendance

The requiem mass was attended by several senior figures from the country’s political and legal circles.

Among them were former Chief Justice David Maraga and former Attorney General Amos Wako, alongside other former and serving leaders.

Their presence reflected Kiraitu Murungi’s long-standing relationships across government, law, and public service.

Final send-off preparations

The service also brought together former ministers, Members of Parliament, and corporate leaders who joined the Murungi family in mourning and offering support.

Leaders at the requim mass of Kiraitu Murungi's daughter Anita

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