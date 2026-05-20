DP Kindiki joins Kiraitu Murungi in mourning daughter Anita at requiem mass
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki joined former Meru Governor and former Cabinet Minister Kiraitu Murungi and his family for a requiem mass held in honour of his daughter, Anita Kendi Murungi, who passed away after a short illness.
The emotional service brought together family members, political leaders, and friends who gathered to support the Murungi family as they came to terms with the loss.
Leaders pay tribute to Anita and support family
Kindiki delivered a condolence message describing Kiraitu as a long-time colleague, mentor figure, and close friend. He reflected on their shared journey in public service and the personal bond that has grown over the years.
He also noted Kiraitu’s long political career, highlighting his decades in elective politics and service in senior government positions.
Beyond public life, he said Kiraitu had remained deeply committed to family and community values, which many younger leaders had observed and learned from.
Personal memories and lighter moments
In a lighter moment during his speech, Kindiki recalled teaching Kiraitu’s daughter at the University of Nairobi.
He jokingly said he had contributed 'one percent' to her upbringing through his role as her law lecturer, a remark that drew brief laughter from mourners.
He used the moment to reflect on the human side of leaders, noting the personal connections that often exist behind public roles.
Call for peace and national unity
The Deputy President also used the gathering to call for national cohesion, urging Kenyans to safeguard peace and stability despite political differences.
He observed that while disagreements in politics are unavoidable, the country’s unity should remain a shared responsibility across all sides. He appealed to leaders and citizens alike to place Kenya’s stability above competing interests.
Presidential condolences conveyed
Kindiki conveyed condolences from President William Ruto, who is currently out of the country.
He noted that the President had been in direct communication with the family and had expressed his support and solidarity during the period of mourning.
Senior leaders in attendance
The requiem mass was attended by several senior figures from the country’s political and legal circles.
Among them were former Chief Justice David Maraga and former Attorney General Amos Wako, alongside other former and serving leaders.
Their presence reflected Kiraitu Murungi’s long-standing relationships across government, law, and public service.
Final send-off preparations
The service also brought together former ministers, Members of Parliament, and corporate leaders who joined the Murungi family in mourning and offering support.
The family is expected to proceed with burial arrangements later in the week, with a final send-off scheduled for Friday in Meru.
-
Video 19.08.2024BBI VS Punguza Mzigo
-
Video 19.08.2024R.I.P Mzee Daniel Arap Moi
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Attacked in South Africa's Xenophobic Violence
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Two Cents On the New Currency
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Starehe MP Charles “Jaguar” Arrested
-
Video 18.08.2024These are the Best & Worst Performing MPs in Parliament
-
Video 18.08.2024Facebook is Launching Its All New Cryptocurrency