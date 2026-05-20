Interior PS Omollo pushes back against claims of political interference

Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo

Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo

Omollo also addressed claims from some leaders who have accused him of being involved in political activities in Homa Bay and the larger Nyanza region.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security Raymond Omollo has dismissed accusations linking him to political violence and goon activities, insisting that such claims are unfounded and inconsistent with his role in government.

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Speaking during an interview on NTV amid growing concerns over insecurity and rising political tensions ahead of the election period, Omollo defended his record and responded to allegations that have increasingly placed him at the centre of political controversy.

Responding to claims over Kisumu attack

Questions around Omollo's alleged involvement in political violence resurfaced following an attack on Geffrey Osotsi in Kisumu, where some political leaders linked him to the incident.

During the interview, Omollo rejected the allegations and questioned why he would engage criminal groups while serving in a security role.

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"As far as I am concerned, we are a country governed by the rule of law. Why would the PS for Internal Security look for criminals to do my bidding? It is incomprehensible," he said.

He added that those involved in the incident had already been apprehended and were undergoing the legal process.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo

Homa Bay political claims

Omollo also addressed claims from some leaders who have accused him of being involved in political activities in Homa Bay and the larger Nyanza region.

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The accusations have emerged amid claims of increased influence by the ruling party in regions traditionally considered opposition strongholds, with some politicians even calling for his removal from office.

The Internal Security PS denied any role in political mobilisation and maintained that his responsibilities are national rather than partisan.

"I serve the whole nation and I do my work," he said, adding that matters concerning his position remain with the appointing authority.

Distancing himself from party politics

When asked whether he belonged to a political party, Omollo gave a direct response.

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"No."

He also denied claims that he had played any role in the expansion of the ruling party's presence in Homa Bay, saying political parties have their own structures and leadership.

"I am not a member of UDA. I am not in any political party," he said.

Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration

Political temperatures rising

Omollo's remarks come at a time of growing concerns over political intolerance, rising reports of goon activity and fears of possible election-related tensions.