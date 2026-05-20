Advertisement

Interior PS Omollo pushes back against claims of political interference

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 20:34 - 20 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo
Omollo also addressed claims from some leaders who have accused him of being involved in political activities in Homa Bay and the larger Nyanza region.
Advertisement

Principal Secretary for Internal Security Raymond Omollo has dismissed accusations linking him to political violence and goon activities, insisting that such claims are unfounded and inconsistent with his role in government.

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on NTV amid growing concerns over insecurity and rising political tensions ahead of the election period, Omollo defended his record and responded to allegations that have increasingly placed him at the centre of political controversy.

Responding to claims over Kisumu attack

Questions around Omollo's alleged involvement in political violence resurfaced following an attack on Geffrey Osotsi in Kisumu, where some political leaders linked him to the incident.

During the interview, Omollo rejected the allegations and questioned why he would engage criminal groups while serving in a security role.

Advertisement

"As far as I am concerned, we are a country governed by the rule of law. Why would the PS for Internal Security look for criminals to do my bidding? It is incomprehensible," he said.

He added that those involved in the incident had already been apprehended and were undergoing the legal process.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo
Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo

Homa Bay political claims

Omollo also addressed claims from some leaders who have accused him of being involved in political activities in Homa Bay and the larger Nyanza region.

Advertisement

The accusations have emerged amid claims of increased influence by the ruling party in regions traditionally considered opposition strongholds, with some politicians even calling for his removal from office.

The Internal Security PS denied any role in political mobilisation and maintained that his responsibilities are national rather than partisan.

"I serve the whole nation and I do my work," he said, adding that matters concerning his position remain with the appointing authority.

Distancing himself from party politics

When asked whether he belonged to a political party, Omollo gave a direct response.

Advertisement

"No."

He also denied claims that he had played any role in the expansion of the ruling party's presence in Homa Bay, saying political parties have their own structures and leadership.

"I am not a member of UDA. I am not in any political party," he said.

Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration
Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration

Political temperatures rising

Omollo's remarks come at a time of growing concerns over political intolerance, rising reports of goon activity and fears of possible election-related tensions.

While distancing himself from allegations of political violence, he acknowledged broader concerns around security and political divisions, saying institutions and leaders have a responsibility to ensure the country does not slide into instability as the election period approaches.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Video
20.08.2024
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Nadia Mukami reveals long struggle before split with Arrow Bwoy
Entertainment
21.05.2026
Nadia Mukami reveals long struggle before split with Arrow Bwoy
Interior PS Omollo pushes back against claims of political interference
News
20.05.2026
Interior PS Omollo pushes back against claims of political interference
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi during the requim mass of Murungi's daughter Anita
News
20.05.2026
DP Kindiki joins Kiraitu Murungi in mourning daughter Anita at requiem mass
Psoriasis takes centre stage as Africa Holds first continental summit
News
19.05.2026
Psoriasis takes centre stage as Africa Holds first continental summit
Matatu operators in Nairobi CBD
News
19.05.2026
Why increasing fare prices is not a solution for matatu operators
New KRA Commissioner General Adan Mohamed
News
19.05.2026
What Adan Mohamed’s banking & government experience means for KRA