How a tense presser turned Kennedy Kaunda into an overnight internet sensation

But that same authenticity is also what made the moment polarizing. Some saw courage. Others saw confrontation. The reaction split almost immediately.

It wasn’t a planned rise. It came out of a tense meeting room, a fuel price crisis, and a moment that spilled onto live TV in a way nobody involved could have predicted.

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Kennedy Kaunda was not a public figure outside transport and tourism circles. Within a day, his name was everywhere.

A meeting that was already under pressure

The discussions around fuel prices had already created tension across transport sectors. Operators were frustrated, government officials were trying to explain price adjustments, and expectations on both sides were high.

Kaunda was part of the room as a representative of the tourism transport sector through the East Africa Tour Guides and Drivers Association.

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It is not a political group, but it sits in a space that feels government policy shifts immediately, especially fuel costs.

The moment that changed everything

During the live press briefing that followed the talks, Kaunda pushed back on the official narrative. It wasn’t polished or rehearsed. It felt reactive, direct, and a bit uncomfortable for everyone watching.

Kennedy Kaunda during the Monday Press briefing alongside other Transport Stakeholders and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi

That moment clipped and shared online became the turning point. People weren’t just hearing about fuel prices anymore. They were watching someone openly challenge the messaging in real time.

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What made it land wasn’t just what was said. It was the tone. It matched a public mood that had been building for weeks.

Why people connected with him so quickly

Part of the reaction came from timing. Fuel prices were already a daily pressure point. Transport costs were rising, and frustration was spilling into conversations online.

Kaunda sounded like someone saying out loud what many people felt but rarely heard in official spaces. That’s what made the clip travel fast. It didn’t feel scripted or carefully managed.

But that same authenticity is also what made the moment polarizing. Some saw courage. Others saw confrontation. The reaction split almost immediately.

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The confusion around who he actually represents

As the clip spread, many assumed he was part of matatu leadership. That wasn’t accurate.

Kennedy Kaunda in a meeting with Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen

His work is rooted in tourism transport, not matatus. His association represents tour guides, driver-guides, and naturalists working across Kenya and the wider region.

These are operators who depend heavily on travel demand, which makes fuel prices a direct business issue for them.

That misunderstanding says something about how the story travelled. In the public mind, “transport crisis” often gets narrowed to matatus, even when the impact is much broader.

From a single clip to a national conversation

Once the video circulated, Kaunda was no longer just a meeting participant. He became part of a wider debate about accountability, communication, and how negotiations are handled.

Online reactions moved quickly from fuel prices to his role, his tone, and even his intentions.