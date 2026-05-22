What changed after transport bosses met Ruto in Mombasa

The announcement came as matatu operators called off their planned Tuesday strike following consultations with the government over fuel prices and operating costs.

President William Ruto has announced an additional Sh10 reduction in diesel prices in the next fuel pricing cycle, a move expected to ease pressure on transport costs and offer relief to Kenyans grappling with the rising cost of living.

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Ruto made the announcement at State House, Mombasa, where he met transport stakeholders to discuss the impact of rising fuel prices and measures the government can take to cushion consumers and businesses.

The announcement came as matatu operators called off their planned Tuesday strike following consultations with the government over fuel prices and operating costs.

Diesel prices set for another reduction

Addressing stakeholders, Ruto said the government had agreed on additional interventions aimed at reducing pressure on transport operators and consumers.

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"I have directed that in the next pricing cycle we are going to further reduce the price of diesel by a further Sh10 for the June-July cycle to help stabilize pump prices and provide additional relief to consumers," he said.

The President said the decision followed discussions with leaders from the transport sector.

"I have further directed after consultations with the leaders present here from the transport sector, and we had many hours of consultations with them yesterday," he added.

An AI-generated image of a fuel station

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Diesel remains a critical component of Kenya's economy because it directly influences transport costs, cargo movement, agriculture and industrial activities.

Matatu operators call off planned strike

The latest intervention appears to have calmed tensions within the transport sector after matatu operators withdrew their planned Tuesday strike.

The planned industrial action had threatened to disrupt public transport services and affect thousands of commuters across the country.

Transport operators had raised concerns over increasing fuel prices, arguing that the cost of doing business had continued to rise, leaving many under financial pressure.

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The President acknowledged the impact fuel prices have had on ordinary citizens and businesses.

"I know that for many Kenyans, rising fuel prices are not just numbers at the pump. They reflect everyday life," Ruto said.

He added that the impact goes beyond motorists and extends to families and workers across sectors.

"They mean higher matatu fares, a farmer paying more for transport of their produce to the market, a boda boda rider worried about their daily earnings, a parent struggling to stretch their family budget, and a business fighting to remain afloat while protecting jobs."

Fuel station

Government defends fuel interventions

Ruto also defended the government's fuel stabilization measures, saying billions of shillings had already been used to cushion consumers against rising global oil prices.

According to the President, the government has used tax relief and fuel stabilization measures to prevent consumers from experiencing even higher pump prices.

He insisted the government had not ignored the situation despite growing public concern.

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"The Government of Kenya has not stood by. We have undertaken several consequential interventions," he said.

Ruto further argued that global factors continue to play a major role in the current fuel situation.

"The reality is that no country can completely escape the global oil shock of this magnitude. Even advanced economies with far greater financial resources than Kenya are facing similar challenges."

Balancing relief with economic stability

The President said the government remains under pressure to provide immediate relief while ensuring long-term economic stability.

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"These are not easy decisions. Leadership requires us to make responsible decisions not only for today but also for the long-term stability of our economy and our country," he said.

Matatus in Nairobi CBD