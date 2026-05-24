What Kenyan parents should do when a child goes missing

The rising number of missing children cases in Kenya has triggered growing concern among parents, authorities and child protection agencies, with the government warning that the country is facing an escalating child safety crisis.

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In recent months, several cases of missing children have dominated headlines, including the disappearance of four children in Nairobi’s Pipeline and Huruma estates, reports of alleged child trafficking in coastal towns, and repeated social media appeals from desperate families searching for missing minors.

According to the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, through the State Department for Children Services, more than 10,500 child protection cases were reported between January 2025 and March 2026.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Children Services Carren Ageng'o

The cases included abandonment, abductions and trafficking incidents.

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The ministry says Nairobi and its surrounding counties have recorded some of the highest numbers of missing children reports, prompting renewed calls for faster reporting and community vigilance.

One of the recent cases involved a three-year-old boy from Malindi who was allegedly abducted and nearly trafficked across the Kenya-Tanzania border before detectives rescued him in a cross-border operation.

Authorities said quick reporting by the child’s mother helped police trace the suspect in time.

As concern grows, the State Department for Children Services has urged Kenyans to act immediately whenever a child disappears and not wait for 24 hours before reporting the matter.

What parents and guardians should do immediately

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The ministry advises parents, guardians and community members to take the following steps as soon as they realize a child is missing:

Search nearby places including the home, school, market and neighbourhood. Alert people around you such as neighbours, teachers, guards, chiefs and Nyumba Kumi officials. Report the matter at the nearest police station, provide full details and insist on getting an Occurrence Book (OB) number. Call Child Helpline 116 or contact a Children’s Officer for follow-up support. Share accurate details with authorities, including the child’s name, age, last known location, clothing and a recent photograph. Stay reachable and keep your phone on for updates from authorities.

The ministry emphasizes that parents should start with the police and obtain an OB number immediately because every minute can make a difference in tracing a missing child.

Kenya has also introduced the Kenya Emergency Child Alert (KECA) system, launched in partnership with Meta in 2024, to help circulate alerts about missing children quickly through digital platforms.

Authorities say the country no longer requires families to wait before reporting missing children cases.

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