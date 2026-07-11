Abdul Zahir Qadeer, also known as Haji Abdul Zahir

Abdul Zahir Qadeer, also known as Haji Abdul Zahir

How Kenyan DCI tracked down Afghan national wanted by US authorities

An Afghan national has been extradited from Kenya to the United States to face charges linked to an alleged international narcotics trafficking conspiracy and related firearms offences, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced.

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In a statement, the DCI said its Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) successfully extradited Abdul Zahir Qadeer, also known as Haji Abdul Zahir, on July 9, 2026, following the conclusion of extradition proceedings before Kenyan courts.

According to the DCI, the extradition was carried out through a coordinated effort involving the agency, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Judiciary, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and INTERPOL.

The agency said the extradition request stemmed from an arrest warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 25, 2025.

The warrant accused Qadeer of involvement in a narcotics importation conspiracy as well as possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

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Abdul Zahir Qadeer, also known as Haji Abdul Zahir

An INTERPOL Red Notice was subsequently issued to facilitate his arrest and surrender to U.S. authorities.

The DCI said detectives acting on the Red Notice and the U.S. arrest warrant arrested Qadeer in Nairobi on April 15, 2025, shortly after he arrived in Kenya from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Following the arrest, the ODPP initiated extradition proceedings at the Milimani Law Courts.

The court granted custodial orders pending the hearing of the application before ultimately authorising his extradition in accordance with Kenyan law.

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On July 9, 2026, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit collected Qadeer from Industrial Area Prison and escorted him to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where he was formally handed over to officials from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration before departing for the United States.

The DCI said the extradition demonstrates the continued cooperation between Kenyan and U.S. law enforcement agencies in tackling transnational organised crime.

"The extradition underscores the enduring partnership between Kenyan and United States law enforcement agencies in combating transnational organised crime," the agency said.