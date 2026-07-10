Mithika Linturi has positioned himself as a key regional political figure and is actively campaigning for the Meru County Gubernatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections (Image: Files)

Mithika Linturi has positioned himself as a key regional political figure and is actively campaigning for the Meru County Gubernatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections (Image: Files)

Captain Mithika Linturi: Why Meru's 2027 governor race keeps coming back to his name

Meru has become one of Kenya's most politically volatile counties, cycling through leadership changes and a historic impeachment. As the county looks ahead to 2027, one name continues to dominate the conversation. Here's why Mithika Linturi is widely viewed as one of the race's strongest contenders.

If there is one county that has turned politics into an endurance test, it is Meru.

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Since the birth of devolution, the county has rarely enjoyed prolonged political calm.

Peter Munya laid the foundations as Meru's first governor before handing over to Kiraitu Murungi in 2017.

Five years later, independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza stunned the political establishment with one of Kenya's biggest electoral upsets, only for her administration to become engulfed in constant wrangles with the County Assembly.

Her eventual impeachment, upheld by the High Court, paved the way for Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma to assume office, making him Meru's fourth governor in just over a decade.

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That political turbulence has created a familiar question across the county: Who can finally bring stability to Meru's leadership?

Increasingly, one answer keeps surfacing.

Captain Mithika Linturi served two consecutive terms as MP Igembe South Constituency starting in 2007, and senator for Meru County from 2017 to 2022 under the Jubilee Party (Image: Files)

The name of Captain Mithika Linturi

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Unlike many politicians preparing for 2027, Mithika Linturi hardly needs an introduction in Meru.

His political journey has stretched from representing Igembe South in the National Assembly to serving as Meru Senator before joining President William Ruto's Cabinet as Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture.

Each role expanded his visibility beyond his traditional political base, transforming him from a regional legislator into a nationally recognised political figure.

His Cabinet stint ended in 2024 following a government reshuffle, but rather than retreat from public life, Linturi returned to the county's political arena with renewed focus.

Earlier this year, after months of public meetings and consultations across Meru's nine constituencies, he formally declared his intention to contest the Meru governorship in 2027, arguing that residents had repeatedly urged him to seek the county's top seat.

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Why is Mithika Linturi taken as a serious contender?

Linturi enters the race carrying assets few county politicians possess.

He understands both county and national government, having served in Parliament, the Senate and Cabinet.

His roots in Igembe give him a dependable political base, while years in national politics have helped him build networks extending well beyond Meru.

He is also no stranger to the governor's race.

In 2022, Linturi sought the same seat on a UDA ticket but lost to Kawira Mwangaza's independent wave.

That defeat, however, also gave him something valuable: a countywide campaign structure and firsthand knowledge of Meru's evolving political landscape.

Captain Mithika Linturii speaks to Igembe youth and the Boda Boda fraternity during a consultative meeting held at his Amwamba Residence (Image: Files)

The road ahead won't be easy

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Yet the race is unlikely to be straightforward.

Governor Isaac Mutuma is expected to seek a fresh mandate after assuming office following Mwangaza's impeachment.

Former governor Peter Munya also remains an influential political figure, while Mwangaza herself has publicly signalled her intention to remain active in county politics.

The possibility of multiple political heavyweights competing - or negotiating alliances before nominations - could make Meru one of Kenya's most closely watched county contests.

For Linturi, the challenge extends beyond popularity.

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He must persuade voters that his experience in national government can translate into effective county leadership while convincing a county weary of political conflict that he represents stability rather than another chapter in Meru's political turbulence.

More than a governor's race

The conversation around Mithika Linturi is no longer simply about one politician seeking office.

It is increasingly about what direction Meru wants to take after years of political upheaval.

Experience versus renewal. National stature versus local administration. Familiar leadership versus another political gamble.

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Whether Linturi ultimately wins or not will be decided in 2027.