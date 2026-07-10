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Importing a car to Kenya? Here's what you need to know first

Baks wa M'Muthamia
Baks wa M'Muthamia 18:25 - 10 July 2026
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Freshly imported cars get offloaded off a ship at the Port of Mombasa, Kenya (Image: Files)
Buying a car from Japan, the UK or another overseas market can save you money and give you access to a wider selection of models. But before placing your order, it's important to understand Kenya's import rules, taxes and documentation requirements to avoid costly mistakes.
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For many Kenyans, importing a car is an attractive alternative to buying locally.

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Whether you're looking for a fuel-efficient hatchback, a family SUV or your dream luxury car, importing can offer better value and more choice.

However, the process involves more than finding a good deal online.

Kenya has strict regulations on vehicle imports, and overlooking even one requirement could delay clearance or significantly increase your costs.

Empire 007, a well-known car collector based in Nakuru, Kenya shows off a stunning rebuilt Series III Land Rover (Image: Facebook)
Empire 007, a well-known car collector based in Nakuru, Kenya shows off a stunning rebuilt Series III Land Rover (Image: Facebook)
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Know the eight-year rule

One of the first things to check is the vehicle's age.

Kenya only allows the importation of vehicles that are less than eight years old from the year of first registration. For example, in 2026, only vehicles first registered in 2019 or later qualify for import.

The rule is intended to promote road safety and reduce the importation of older, higher-emission vehicles.

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Right-hand drive rule

Kenya only permits the importation of right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles, with limited exceptions for specialised vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines and certain government vehicles.

If you're shopping on international websites, always confirm that the vehicle is right-hand drive before making any payments.

Budget beyond the purchase price

The price you pay for the car is only one part of the total cost.

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You'll also need to factor in:

  • Shipping costs.

  • Marine insurance.

  • Import Duty.

  • Excise Duty.

  • Value Added Tax (VAT).

  • Import Declaration Fee (IDF).

  • Railway Development Levy (RDL).

  • Port and clearing charges.

  • Vehicle registration fees.

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In many cases, taxes and other charges can add substantially to the overall cost of importing a vehicle.

A well-polished Toyota Celica, one of the gems in the Nakuru-based Empire 007 classic car collection (Image: Files)
A well-polished Toyota Celica, one of the gems in the Nakuru-based Empire 007 classic car collection (Image: Files)

Every imported vehicle must be inspected

Before shipping, imported used vehicles must undergo a pre-export roadworthiness inspection by an inspection company approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

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The inspection verifies that the vehicle meets Kenya's safety and quality standards. Without a valid inspection certificate, clearing the vehicle in Kenya may become difficult or impossible.

Buy from a trusted source

Whether you're buying directly from an overseas dealer or using a local importer, due diligence is essential.

Check the vehicle's history, mileage, accident records and service history where possible.

If you're using an import agent, confirm they are reputable and insist on clear documentation before making any payments.

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A deal that looks too good to be true often comes with hidden problems.

Prepare your paperwork early

Importing a vehicle requires several key documents, including the export certificate, commercial invoice, bill of lading, inspection certificate and customs documents.

Having the correct paperwork in order before the vehicle arrives at the Port of Mombasa can help prevent unnecessary delays during clearance and registration.

Plan before you buy

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Importing a car can be a rewarding investment, but success often depends on careful planning.

Understanding Kenya's import regulations, estimating the full cost of ownership and working with credible dealers or agents can help you avoid expensive surprises.

In the next guide, we'll walk you through the step-by-step process of importing a car into Kenya, from choosing a vehicle overseas to collecting your number plates after registration.

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