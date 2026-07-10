The Die-hard Fan: Meet football fans surviving on 4 hours of sleep

By sunrise, the excitement has faded into yawns, oversized mugs of coffee and colleagues asking why you look exhausted. Yet when another late-night match comes around, thousands of football fans will happily do it all over again.

Gabu's lecture starts at eight.

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By quarter to eight, he's already questioning every decision he made the night before.

The lecture hall is slowly filling up, but eyes feel heavier than his backpack. He stretches, yawns and reaches for his phone one more time. He’s not checking lecture notes, but to replay the goal everyone is still talking about.

Around him, a few classmates look just as worn out. One catches his eye, grins and asks, "Ulilala saa ngapi?"

Gabu laughs.

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"Around three thirty, or so…..."

Nobody asks why. They already know.

Across the city, a software developer is quietly surviving on coffee after spending the night glued to a screen. A nurse finishing the morning shift is still debating a controversial refereeing decision with her Boda Boda guy on the way home.

The rider has also barely slept, but somehow still has enough energy to argue about who should have started the match.

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When football takes over the night, the next morning tells an interesting story.

It always starts with, "I'll sleep after this one..."

Nobody plans to sleep for four hours.

The original plan is usually simple: watch the match, head straight to bed and wake up feeling human.

Then the game refuses to cooperate. It goes into extra time, then an adrenaline-filled penalty shootout follows.

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The post-match analysis is too interesting to ignore. The group chat refuses to go quiet because everyone suddenly has an opinion worth sharing. Even after the online teasing subsides, the adrenaline keeps you awake for hours!

Before long, the birds are singing and sleep has become a negotiation.

The match ends, but conversations don't.

Ask football fans what they remember the next day and many won't begin with the score.

They'll remember the friend who celebrated too early. The moment Jimmy hit the table spilling everyone’s drink! The heated argument over one refereeing decision that somehow continued into breakfast.

Those are the moments that linger.

Funny thing? Nobody ever learns!

By lunchtime, the self-crucification has started.

People promise they'll sleep early tonight. They loudly swear to skip the next late kickoff, everyone makes a resolution to ‘be sensible for once’!

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Then evening arrives, and the fixture list refreshes. Ha!

The WhatsApp group comes back to life.

"Kwa nani leo?"

Jimmy still wants to host. Quite unbelievable, considering his house is still a total mess.

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Turns out, Jimmy wants to host because he'd stumbled on Bima ya Bia, an innovative beer insurance product inspired by accidental beer spillages during football matches.

The idea behind Bima ya Bia is remarkably simple.

If your drink is accidentally spilled during the excitement of match night, you can document what happened, upload the moment with #BimaYaBia, and tag your favorite KBL beer brand page to stand a chance of winning a Ksh500 voucher for a replacement beer.

It's less about replacing a drink and more about embracing a reality every football fan already understands: when emotions run high, glasses don't always stay full.

Just like that, another match night is taking shape. Because deep down, every die-hard fan knows the truth.

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