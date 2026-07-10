Meet Cpl Rose Rakamba, the gold medalist cop behind viral saba saba photo

Cpl Rakamba’s imposing physique is not a product of intimidation, but rather the result of years of rigorous training and athletic discipline.

A single photograph captured during the recent Saba Saba operations quickly went viral across Kenyan social media platforms.

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It depicted a heavily built police officer sporting dreadlocks, operating on the frontlines. Deprived of context, many online commentators rushed to immediate judgment, constructing narratives based solely on visual impressions.

However, as is often the case, a static image fails to capture the multi-dimensional reality of the human being beneath the uniform.

Prominent police officer Sammy Ondimu Ngare recently stepped forward to provide the missing chapters of this story.

The officer in question is Corporal Rose Rakamba of the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU).

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Far from the aggressive caricatures painted online, Cpl Rakamba is an elite national athlete who has represented Kenya on the international stage.

Cpl Rose Rakamba

An accomplished national athlete

Cpl Rakamba’s imposing physique is not a product of intimidation, but rather the result of years of rigorous training, and athletic discipline.

In 2023, while representing the nation at the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) Games in Rwanda, she secured Kenya's very first gold medal in the women’s discus throw event.

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"Those who know her closely describe her as humble, respectful, soft-spoken, and remarkably down-to-earth," Ngare said.

Her achievements Nagre emphasised are a wake up call that members of the National Police Service (NPS) possess profound talents that extend well beyond their grueling daily duties.

"As Kenyans, let us avoid judging people based on appearance alone. Let us celebrate excellence, appreciate those who represent our country with honour, and remember that our officers are human beings with different talents, careers and achievements."

The strict NPS dress code

The viral discussion surrounding Cpl Rakamba's appearance also highlights the strict regulations governing the National Police Service.

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The NPS maintains a highly rigid dress code and grooming standard, designed to ensure uniformity, discipline, and a neutral presentation to the public.

Police officers during a passout parade

Grooming standards for women in the National Police Service

Hair: Female officers are generally required to keep their hair neat, tightly held, or styled in a manner that allows the police beret or peaked cap to sit properly on the head.

Exemptions: While conventional regulations traditionally restrict long unbraided hair or unconventional styles, special exemptions are occasionally granted under strictly managed administrative guidelines, particularly for specialized units, undercover operations, or personnel with specific assignments.

Cosmetics: Makeup, jewelry, and nail polish must be minimal, discrete, and conservative to avoid detracting from the authority of the uniform.

Grooming standards for men in the National Police Service

Facial Hair: Male officers are expected to be clean-shaven. Beards are generally prohibited unless an officer possesses a verified medical exemption (such as a skin condition) or is assigned to specific undercover or specialized operational duties.

Police officers during a passout parade